BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14.

The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes.

Mykel was last seen on Oct. 24 at about 3 p.m., at Ridgeview High School. He is considered at risk due to being a first-time runaway and has a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

