Related
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
WLKY.com
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
Wave 3
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service. Witnesses told investigators...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Politics has often been described as a full contact sport. One common campaign tactic is to research the competing candidate. The sports metaphor would be warming up before the candidates tangle with each other in public. But Clark County Sheriff Candidate Ed Byers is crying foul.
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions. The fire...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
Wave 3
22-year-old woman killed in crash honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Her father, Charles Duckworth, can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. “It’s rough,” Duckworth said of his daughter’s death. “We’ll get through it somehow. I...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Russell neighborhood dies 1 week later at hospital
A man who was shot in the Russell neighborhood last week has died, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When police got to that scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to UofL...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
WLKY.com
Kidnapping suspect arrested after high-speed police chase to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is being charged with kidnapping and leading police on a high-speed chase from Mercer to Nelson County on Wednesday night. Arrests say that James Goodlett, 26, fled after Kentucky State Police were notified of a domestic dispute involving Goodlett and a woman being handled by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
WLKY.com
Toddler dead after crash on I-71, road closed for several hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A toddler died and two adults were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 71. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on I-71 northbound just before the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 1 of 2 missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and one of them has been located but the other is still missing. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were...
k105.com
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
