Hardin County, KY

WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

MEADE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
HILLVIEW, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kidnapping suspect arrested after high-speed police chase to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is being charged with kidnapping and leading police on a high-speed chase from Mercer to Nelson County on Wednesday night. Arrests say that James Goodlett, 26, fled after Kentucky State Police were notified of a domestic dispute involving Goodlett and a woman being handled by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property

The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy

A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY

