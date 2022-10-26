Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem searching for volunteer elves
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem's Citizen's Christmas City Committee is on the search for elves. Volunteers are needed for the annual tree lighting ceremony that's scheduled for the night of Friday, November 18th at City Hall. Organizers need some helpers for Santa, and a hand setting up and taking down the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge
Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at new polling locations on Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. Scranton 6th Ward,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Alburtis to hold first large Halloween parade
ALBURTIS, Pa. -- The Borough of Alburtis is hosting its first large Halloween parade Saturday night. The parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at the Alburtis Elementary School, and goes to the Alburtis Area Community Center. Food trucks will be parked along South Main Street by the Fire Department.
pikecountycourier.com
New Worker Crisis Fund in Wayne County
A new Worker Crisis Fund, designed to provide necessary help to keep employees working in the event of unforeseen difficulties, has been announced by Wayne County Community Foundation. Through referrals from the Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance, the Community Foundation uses assets from this fund to alleviate barriers to employment – addressing such questions as “Do I choose whether to pay my rent or pay for an unexpected car repair needed to be able to get to work?” and “Will I have enough to eat for the upcoming months?” The fund will fill the gap of services that are not supported through other state and federal programs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick haunted house raising money to help the community
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. -- A Montgomery County family is frightening people to help the community. Their home in Limerick Township features over 100 skeletons, along with some animatronics. All of the proceeds go towards the Limerick Fire Company. One of the organizers says he does this to help, and also...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehighton church accepting donations for Operation Christmas Child
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- Operation Christmas Child is making a return. Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton will be accepting donation drop offs from November 14th through the 21st. People can participate by filling a shoebox with toys, school supplies, and personal care items. Organizers say these boxes go to more...
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work
Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs extend lease to play at Coca-Cola Park, despite funding gap
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they are determined to stay in Allentown even after the city denied final funding needed for Coca-Cola Park renovations. The team and Lehigh County released a joint statement Thursday, saying the 'Pigs have signed a lease extension to play at the park through the 2052 season.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH LIVE: 6:30 p.m. - Pa.'s 4th Congressional District debate
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The candidates vying for Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional District went head-to-head in the WFMZ studios on Monday. 69 News anchor Jim Vaughn moderated the discussion between incumbent U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democrat, and Republican Christian Nascimento. The 4th district covers most of Montgomery County and a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unclaimed infants' remains given dignified ceremony
READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of an emotional ceremony that's set for Saturday. A Berks County-based foundation will host a nondenominational memorial service to lay to rest the cremated remains of babies that have gone unclaimed. The process began Thursday afternoon, as members of the Berks County...
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
