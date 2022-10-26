Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ACVB makes plans for Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tour
The Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau announces plans for the Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tour, a swing around Athens with stops at the six breweries that operate in the Classic City. From the Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau…. In celebration of the Athens Beer Trail one-year anniversary, The Athens Convention...
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
[Exclusive] gusto! To Open November 15 in The Exchange at Gwinnett
It's the fourth drive-thru location for the fast-growing restaurant brand.
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Tell us about this photograph, but also tell us about its roof
Today’s mystery is a fairly large house, and we want to know more about it. Once you identify the location of the home, can you also tell us something about its roof? So go do research, and let us know what you find. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown.
My Friends Condone a Racist
This incident didn’t happen in Athens, but I can’t get it out of mind, and I need to figure out how to handle this. There is a new bar in my hometown that is getting really popular. They host lots of bands and trivia nights, karaoke and stuff like that, and I’d gone there a few times before and had a really good time. Cheap drinks and great company for sure, and I’m only a few degrees of separation from the owner’s circle of friends. He’s always been really nice to me and my friends when he’s there, and I’ve never thought anything untoward of him or his employees until this happened. A friend’s band was playing a show there, and they were allowed to put like five people on the guest list, so they put me and some other friends. I carpooled there with a lady friend, and when we got to the door I said my name, showed my ID and said I was on the list for the concert tonight, and he let me in just fine. But when my friend showed her ID and said she was on the list, he actually scratched her name off. WHILE we were standing there and watching him. He told her that she wasn’t on the list and had to pay the cover charge, and thankfully she pushed back and pointed out what he’d just done. He just kind of acted like he’d gotten confused and waved her in, but he wouldn’t even look at her. It made for an awkward start to the evening.
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Florida
Georgia comes into the Florida game as a 22 point favorite. Here’s how we think the Dawgs fair this week.
Rock Eagle, Putnam County
Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia coach and Athletic Director Vince Dooley -- the heart of the Bulldog Nation -- has died. Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old. “Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley...
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
