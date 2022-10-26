ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Girls5eva' Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home

"Girls5eva" isn't on Peacock 4eva. The hit series, which follows the titular, one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s, will be moving to Netflix for its third season. "Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing 'Girls5eva' to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," the show's executive producers, including Tina Fey, wrote in a statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."
Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
U.S. Tech Giants Face Pressure From Europe's Telcos to Pay for Building the Internet

European telecom groups are demanding firms like Google and Netflix pay them to compensate for the outsized portion of bandwidth they take up on their networks. The idea is garnering political support in some European Union countries, and top EU officials have voiced sympathies with telecom operators' complaints. Not all...

