Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
legalnews.com
Nessel releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the release of a report by the Department of Attorney General concerning allegations of abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese. A video providing an overview of the report is included. The report was released in the interest of the...
legalnews.com
National Roundup
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for Retired...
legalnews.com
Michigan animal shelters face capacity crisis
Experts host live discussion panel to talk solutions. Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA) is hosting a live panel discussion with industry leaders to talk about the overcrowding, capacity crisis that our animal shelters, both public and private, have been battling. This virtual opportunity, Monday, November 14, 2022, noon to 1 p.m....
legalnews.com
Jobless rates decline in all Michigan regions during September
Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in all 17 Michigan labor market areas between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets exhibited typical workforce reductions during September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of...
legalnews.com
Law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock recently when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they’re counted.
legalnews.com
At a Glance ...
The Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy is now accepting submissions for its Levin Center Award for Excellence in Oversight Research. A core value of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School is to promote constructive research into oversight by legislative bodies. This award is established to promote and recognize such research efforts.
Comments / 0