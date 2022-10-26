Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Related
Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
capecod.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
ABC6.com
Dartmouth man charged with OUI after fiery crash in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dartmouth man is facing several charges after crashing his car in Westport early Friday morning. Tucker Rose has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic violations in the fiery crash. According to police, they responded to State Road...
Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash
WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Greater New Bedford Gets Over $2 Million in State Grants
NEW BEDFORD — Projects based in New Bedford and Fairhaven — including the redevelopment of the Capitol Theater and the Glaser Glass buildings — have been awarded more than $2 million in state economic development grants. Announced this week, the funding comes from the state's Community One...
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
Turnto10.com
Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
capecod.com
Traffic snarled on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port after two-vehicle crash
YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after 11 AM on Thursday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the Yarmouth Port Post Office. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. There were backups on Route 6A in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
newportthisweek.com
Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach
Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
Jamestown Press
State: Steer clear while deer breeding
As deer begin mating during the rut, public safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads because herds tend to move around more frequently during this time. Route 138 in North Kingstown is known to be especially active with deer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Of the 1,285 collisions in 2021 that involved deer in the Ocean State, North Kingstown led the way with 115 incidents, followed by South Kingstown, Warwick and Tiverton.
whatsupnewp.com
Travel Advisory: RIDOT closing Fish Road for the replacement of the Sin and Flesh Brook Bridge in Tiverton
On Wednesday morning, November 9, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the bridge that carries Fish Road over the Sin and Flesh Brook in Tiverton. The road will be closed for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23, while RIDOT replaces the deteriorated bridge. During the closure,...
ABC6.com
Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Side Entrance for Proposed ‘Old Jail’ Hotel Nixed
Above: The owner was looking to put the main entrance to the building on the side behind the “house” part of the property. The owner of the old jail building at 110 King Street withdrew the zoning application for his planned boutique hotel this week after a contentious Oct. 21 meeting with town officials. Gary Marinosci and his team met last Friday with members of the town’s planning staff, the building inspector, the fire chief, and town manager in what’s called the technical review committee (TRC), in advance of a Zoning Board meeting Tuesday where the application had been on the agenda.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
nbcboston.com
‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable
Tim Reid sat in a Brockton courtroom and watched as the contractor he’d previously hired entered a not guilty plea to larceny. Last month, we told you how Reid and his wife had hired Steven Docchio to install a pool and patio in their East Bridgewater backyard. The couple saved up for the project as a therapy option for their 10-year-old son, who has autism.
WCVB
A tour of East Taunton: Massasoit State Park, a beer can museum and the Star Drive-In
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Where can you go for a beautiful hike at astate park, grab a lobster roll or fried clams, and learn about one of the most unusual museums in America – one devoted entirely to beer cans? It’s all in East Taunton, a village within the southeastern Massachusetts city of Taunton.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2