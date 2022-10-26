ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center

PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Officials celebrate groundbreaking for cannabis facility

ELLENVILLE – Industry is returning to Ellenville and the Town of Wawarsing following the groundbreaking of Cresco Labs’430,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. “This project is a massive win,” said Congressman Pat Ryan, (D, NY-19), who championed the project as the former Ulster County executive. “This...
ELLENVILLE, NY
wrrv.com

WRRV Creepy Tiki Halloween Party at Jet Set in Newburgh

Join WRRV at Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh this Saturday Night for their Creepy Tiki Halloween Party. Tickets are $40 and includes a full buffet and live music from The Jugaloons. WRRV and Jonah will be on site between 8pm and 10pm with chances to win all sorts of...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Halloween in Poughkeepsie: World Famous Lobster, Live Music & Beer

Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
womanaroundtown.com

Take An Old-Timey Ride on The Catskill Mountain Railroad

The kids oohed and ahhed as we passed Ulster County farmlands, now stripped of their corn and as flat as a pancake, and then surrounded by a forest of green, gold, red, and orange foliage. The “woo woo” of the whistle announced our arrival, causing traffic along major routes in this Kingston area to halt as the red lights of the “train crossing” sign blinked under overcast skies. Even on a grey day, Ulster County’s panoramic views are still a stunner and one way to enjoy them is a ride on the Catskills Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The train ride takes off from Kingston’s Plaza Station and heads east, and for the next 45 minutes, the views are spectacular; it’s a way to slow down and enjoy the scenery and think back to long ago times when this railroad was a major transport for tourists, freight, and goods going down to the city, then bringing city travelers up to the grand hotels of the Catskills.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night

If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance. Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.
GOSHEN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

