ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament

The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Picture of Eastern Kentucky coal miner and son at Blue-White scrimmage touches Coach Cal

John Calipari talked some basketball during Media Day this week at Memorial Coliseum, but the main topic wasn’t the Wildcats. The Kentucky coach was touched by a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner and his son taken at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville last Saturday at the Blue-White scrimmage. In the now viral photo, Michael McGuire is pictured with soot on his face and wearing a miner’s uniform with his 3-year-old son, Easton, by his side.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners

At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2

Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Welcome House’s Stewart, Ethan’s Promise’s Zegarra named WellCare’s Community Health Champions

Two NKyians are among the winners of WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Health Champions Awards for their selfless service to removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being. Welcome House outreach nurse Samantha Stewart has been named the overall statewide winner of the Community Health Champions Award winner by WellCare...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1

Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org

Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot. “From local ballot initiatives to important state...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy