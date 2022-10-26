Read full article on original website
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November, extends into new year
For many Kentuckians a trip afield in search of rabbits is one of the first species hunted as a youngster. Rabbits are fun to hunt, especially with a pack of beagles, and are great eating, when fried, baked or grilled. Kentucky’s rabbit season opens in early November and extends into...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Governor unveils ‘Education First’ plan to advance student learning, ease teacher shortage
With the World Health Organization stating last month that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state education leaders today in the Capitol Rotunda to announce his Education First Plan. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic...
Amye Bensenhaver: UK, admonished by Supreme Court, at center of another open records controversy
Nineteen months after the University of Kentucky was admonished by the state Supreme Court for its “wholly inadequate” denial of an open records request, it finds itself at the center of another open records controversy. In University of Kentucky v The Kernel, the Court schooled UK on “Public...
Latest COVID report mostly good news, total 5,044 new cases reported in one week; deaths decline
The latest weekly COVID-19 report released this week by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, was mostly good news, except for increases in new cases and hospitalizations. A total of 5,044 new cases were reported to state public health officials for the seven-day period ending Oct. 23. That compares to...
Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament
The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
Picture of Eastern Kentucky coal miner and son at Blue-White scrimmage touches Coach Cal
John Calipari talked some basketball during Media Day this week at Memorial Coliseum, but the main topic wasn’t the Wildcats. The Kentucky coach was touched by a photo of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner and his son taken at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville last Saturday at the Blue-White scrimmage. In the now viral photo, Michael McGuire is pictured with soot on his face and wearing a miner’s uniform with his 3-year-old son, Easton, by his side.
Election officials remain the best source for accurate and credible election information
The November 8 general election is quickly approaching, and misleading election information is on the rise. Each time you turn on the TV or check your social media feed, you may wonder, “Where do I turn for the actual facts?”. In this fast-paced age, where all forms of content...
Kentucky by Heart: A few KY-centric ‘Wordles to live by’; excitement building for Kentucky Book Festival
Most mornings, my wife, Suzanne, and I eat breakfast together, then perform a literary ritual. I engage in planned readings for the day, usually of topics with a Kentucky connection. Suzanne attacks her daily “Wordle” game, which, for those of you not aware, has recently swept the country with its popularity.
Most of Kentucky still in at least ‘moderately dry’ drought category; NKY counties ‘abnormally dry’
Little or no precipitation fell in Kentucky during the past seven days, so the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday now shows most of the state in at least the moderate drought category. In the report, the area of no drought in Kentucky has shrunk from 15.32% to 14.09%,...
Five NKY organizations among 28 across Kentucky recognized as KEMI 2022 Destiny Award winners
At a time in which most businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, keeping available workers healthy and on the job is imperative. Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics cited 2.7 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020, within the private industry alone. Many of these injuries, and the personal and professional difficulties that they caused, could have been prevented.
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
Keven Moore: Spooky homeowner claims to avoid during this Halloween season
Halloween is a fun time of year with all the costumes, pumpkins, and decorations. It’s that time of year when kids come up to your door to shake you down for candy, as they say, “trick or treat” as you are gladly willing to hand out a fistful of candy to avoid having to smell their feet.
Kentucky’s preliminary September 2022 unemployment rate remains unchanged
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.8%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). The preliminary September 2022 jobless rate was unchanged from August 2022 but was down 0.9 percentage points from the 4.7% recorded for the state one year ago. The U.S. seasonally adjusted...
Welcome House’s Stewart, Ethan’s Promise’s Zegarra named WellCare’s Community Health Champions
Two NKyians are among the winners of WellCare of Kentucky’s Community Health Champions Awards for their selfless service to removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being. Welcome House outreach nurse Samantha Stewart has been named the overall statewide winner of the Community Health Champions Award winner by WellCare...
Maddie Lawson, 15, is pursuing her first love — drag racing; already a veteran of the racetrack
There’s gotta be an easier way to earn a living. And a safer one, too. But Maddie Lawson continues to pursue her first love – drag racing. She’s been at it for some seven years – and she’s pretty good. Oh, did we forget to...
Campbell County Public Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign returns for seventh year November 1
Campbell County Public Library’s annual Drop Your Drawers campaign returns this November and December, with 2022 marking its seventh year. The initiative aims to meet a crucial need for public schools in Campbell County: keeping Family Resource Centers’ emergency supplies of socks and underwear stocked so that they may allocate funds to providing other valuable services. Every month, schools hand out dozens of underwear and pairs of socks to children and teens who need them for a variety of reasons, including accidents, illness, homelessness, items not available at home, inability to wash clothes or dress adequately and more. All children deserve access to clean underwear and socks. The Campbell County Public Library is proud to champion that cause.
Final Honor Flight of year is off to Washington DC from CVG; veterans go for free visit to memorials
Tri-State veterans and their guardians took off from CVG Airport for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year early this morning, offering veterans the opportunity to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country. The send-off ceremony took place in the welcome...
League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org
Ahead of the November 8 general election, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This voter guide for election information provides Kentucky voters with personalized candidate information and the basics of the Constitutional amendments on the ballot. “From local ballot initiatives to important state...
