Northern Kentucky Tribune

WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation

CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
UNION, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region

Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY

Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness

Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

