Covington considering architects for new city hall, hope to find local firm for human resources work
The city’s new home is getting closer to finding its architects. At the end of the Covington Commissioner’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer had an important update. “I would like to bring the Commission up on the search for architects for the new City Hall,”...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation
CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region
Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington charged in wrong way I-75 collision that killed Martha Arlinghaus
Covington police announced that Kearies Simpson, 23, of Covington, has been charged with murder, seven counts of wanton endangerment 1st Degree, and criminal mischief 1st Degree in connection a fatal accident on 1-75 this week. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed in the accident when she was hit...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
