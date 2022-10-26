MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to stay off social media, hold his head high and ignore his detractors as Wallace returns from a one-race suspension. Wallace found an ally in Hamilton in 2020 when, as NASCAR’s only Black driver at the top level, Wallace became a central figure of the nation’s racial justice reckoning. He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, and has taken a vocal role in social justice issues. Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1. Wallace missed last weekend’s race because of a behavioral suspension for deliberately crashing Kyle Larson at Las Vegas and then trying to fight Larson. Wallace returned to his car Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and qualified 24th for his return race.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO