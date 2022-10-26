Read full article on original website
Motor racing-Russell leads Mercedes one-two in final Mexican practice
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mercedes set the pace in final practice for the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with George Russell edging out team mate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets before the battle for pole position. Russell lapped the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with...
Motor racing-Jack Doohan does dad Mick proud with F1 practice debut
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Australian Jack Doohan said he felt a lot of emotions after making his Formula One practice debut in Mexico on Friday, with proud father and motorcycling great Mick watching trackside. The 19-year-old F2 driver is a member of Alpine’s academy and seen as a possible...
Motor racing-FIA to review the use of F1’s ‘meatball’ warning flag
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Formula One’s governing body is reviewing the use of the ‘meatball’ flag, used to tell drivers to return immediately to the pits because their car is damaged and a danger to others, following incidents at last weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix. The...
Hamilton urges Bubba Wallace to hold head high moving ahead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to stay off social media, hold his head high and ignore his detractors as Wallace returns from a one-race suspension. Wallace found an ally in Hamilton in 2020 when, as NASCAR’s only Black driver at the top level, Wallace became a central figure of the nation’s racial justice reckoning. He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events, and has taken a vocal role in social justice issues. Hamilton is the only Black driver in F1. Wallace missed last weekend’s race because of a behavioral suspension for deliberately crashing Kyle Larson at Las Vegas and then trying to fight Larson. Wallace returned to his car Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and qualified 24th for his return race.
Soccer-Wolves speedster Traore challenges fans to race in car park
(Reuters) – A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenging some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media. The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith...
Cricket-Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points. It was winless Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Super 12’s after their New Zealand game...
