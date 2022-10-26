Read full article on original website
Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region
Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships
Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective
Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant. “I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,”...
‘Rocking Your Role’ is theme of NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, returning Nov. 3
The 2022 NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit sponsored by PNC, returns on Thursday, Nov. 3, at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport. This unique event, now in its 7th year, supports professional women of all career stages working toward business and professional success. Themed, Rocking Your Role: Amplify Your Power,...
Life Learning Center to hold second Foundations for A Better Life program graduation October 29
On Saturday, October 29, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2022, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life. The Covington-based nonprofit delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and...
Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator
Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
GSKWR names Sandfoss, Ritzi co-chairs of volunteer giving phase of NKY leadership campus campaign
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has named Meghan Sandfoss and Rhonda Ritzi as Co-Chairs for the volunteer giving phase of the “Challenge A Girl to Change Our World” campaign. The capital campaign will fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Leadership Campus on an 11-acre Erlanger...
NKY CAC, Life Learning Center partner for free, fun Fatherhood Program Halloween event
The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is partnering with Life Learning Center on Thursday, October 27, for a free open to the public super fun Halloween event for local families to celebrate the holiday. This event is 5:30-7:30 p.m. with multiple activities and prizes at Life...
Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health get several grants for expanded mental health services
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received several significant grant awards related to its expanding access to mental health services project in the local community. The lack of affordable access to mental/behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services is currently at crisis levels across the Commonwealth of...
Covington considering architects for new city hall, hope to find local firm for human resources work
The city’s new home is getting closer to finding its architects. At the end of the Covington Commissioner’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer had an important update. “I would like to bring the Commission up on the search for architects for the new City Hall,”...
Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness
Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
Can’t help but look up to Norseman Noah Hupmann, 7’2″, who really stands out; NKY hosts media day
Please don’t get upset if Noah Hupmann seems to talk down to you. He’s not being disrespectful. In fact, Noah Hupmann talks down to, well, just about everyone. Noah Hupmann is a seven-foot-two-inch basketball player for Northern Kentucky University, and was quite visible as the Norse – men’s and women’s program – hosted their pre-season media luncheon, Thursday at the Truist Arena on the NKU campus.
Latest report shows Boone County, at 2.8%, remains among those with lowest unemployment rates
Unemployment rates fell in 119 counties between September 2021 and September 2022, rose in one (Hancock County), and no counties stayed the same according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Oldham counties recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5%. They were followed by Scott,...
KCPL receives inaugural Library of Congress grant for project chronicling African American experience
History, art and technology, or H.A.T., have been combined in an innovative new Kenton County Public Library for project that will highlight the African American community. KCPL, in partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington and phrie worlds, have received the Inaugural Connecting Community Digital Initiative Libraries, Archives and Museums Grant from the Library of Congress. The project provides funds for a community research project centered on African American History in Covington.
NKY Regional Youth Summit on vaping/tobacco prevention to be held at NKU Student Center Tuesday
The 2022 Northern Kentucky Regional Youth Summit on Vaping/ Tobacco Prevention will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. at the Student Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University. Over 100 middle and high school students from across eight counties in Northern Kentucky will participate in the day- long summit. The students will...
Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament
The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
Just starting her beauty pageant competitions, A’nika Lickert has already won a Miss Teen USA crown
She gave them all a head start. And from the looks of things, well, they needed it. A’nika Lickert started her beauty pageant competition in March of this year – when she was 17. This month she was already wearing the coveted crown she so yearned for. “I...
Breeze Airways, the ‘Seriously Nice’ low-fare airline, to offer two new flights out of CVG, starting in Feb.
Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced today that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one...
