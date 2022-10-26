Please don’t get upset if Noah Hupmann seems to talk down to you. He’s not being disrespectful. In fact, Noah Hupmann talks down to, well, just about everyone. Noah Hupmann is a seven-foot-two-inch basketball player for Northern Kentucky University, and was quite visible as the Norse – men’s and women’s program – hosted their pre-season media luncheon, Thursday at the Truist Arena on the NKU campus.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO