ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Republic Bancorp to acquire CBank, expand its footprint in the Greater Cincinnati region

Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company and Cincinnati-based CBank has announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships

Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program. NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead,...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Life Learning Center to hold second Foundations for A Better Life program graduation October 29

On Saturday, October 29, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2022, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life. The Covington-based nonprofit delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center shares sad news of sudden death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, a 20-year innovator

Brighton Center has shared the sudden and unexpected death of Vice President Talia Frye, 44, on October 20. Frye was a leader, role model, mentor, and friend to all. She is survived by her parents, Douglas and Linda Wisher; siblings Diane (Gary) Reynolds, Christine Wisher, Joseph (Michele) Wisher, Steven (Cathy) Wisher, and Raymond (Erica) Wisher — and many nieces and nephews.
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health get several grants for expanded mental health services

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received several significant grant awards related to its expanding access to mental health services project in the local community. The lack of affordable access to mental/behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment services is currently at crisis levels across the Commonwealth of...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone Co. partnering with Dolly Parton Imagination Library to increase Kindergarten readiness

Boone County is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to increase kindergarten readiness in Boone County with a great selection of books at home. The Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. Through this partnership, every registered child from birth to age 5 in Boone County will receive a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month for free.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Can’t help but look up to Norseman Noah Hupmann, 7’2″, who really stands out; NKY hosts media day

Please don’t get upset if Noah Hupmann seems to talk down to you. He’s not being disrespectful. In fact, Noah Hupmann talks down to, well, just about everyone. Noah Hupmann is a seven-foot-two-inch basketball player for Northern Kentucky University, and was quite visible as the Norse – men’s and women’s program – hosted their pre-season media luncheon, Thursday at the Truist Arena on the NKU campus.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KCPL receives inaugural Library of Congress grant for project chronicling African American experience

History, art and technology, or H.A.T., have been combined in an innovative new Kenton County Public Library for project that will highlight the African American community. KCPL, in partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington and phrie worlds, have received the Inaugural Connecting Community Digital Initiative Libraries, Archives and Museums Grant from the Library of Congress. The project provides funds for a community research project centered on African American History in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dave Schroeder, executive director of Kenton County Public Library, receives Chamber Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is pleased to announce Kenton County Public Library (KCPL) Executive Director Dave Schroeder as a recipient of the NKY Community Award. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Special Olympics Kentucky flag football at TMU, 150 special athlete teams compete for state tournament

The 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky flag football season continues on Sunday, October 30, when more than 150 athletes on 14 teams compete at the Northern Kentucky Regional Flag Football Tournament at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills. Teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions. Games get underway at...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Breeze Airways, the ‘Seriously Nice’ low-fare airline, to offer two new flights out of CVG, starting in Feb.

Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced today that it will bring service to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with nonstop flights to Charleston and San Francisco, starting February 8, 2023. Introductory fares for the new flights are $39* and $99* one...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy