everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock elementary school was on alert after shots fired nearby, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School on placed on alert after a shooting occurred near the school in the 3200 block of 110th street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim and the suspect had an on...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock woman kidnapped by boyfriend, escapes to friend’s house, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman escaped being kidnapped by her boyfriend and roommate on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim met with officers at the Stripes near 98th street and Indiana Avenue and told them her boyfriend would not let her leave her home. The victim looked “very upset and in a state of crisis,” the police report stated.
everythinglubbock.com
1 arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock Friday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Duke...
fox34.com
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
Police reveal new details, explain South Lubbock SWAT situation
On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were called out to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance,” that ended in a SWAT standoff.
Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
Texas’ Weakened Gun Laws Have Created a New Wild West on City Streets
While GOP leaders across the country blame violent crime on Democratic policies, the data indicates that easy access to guns with virtually no restrictions in states like Texas is undoubtedly leading to more deaths by firearm. Despite the conservative claim, statistically, the most dangerous city in Texas is a major...
fox34.com
UMC chief of emergency services explains long wait times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UMC emergency room sees almost 250 patients a day, and some patients are complaining of waiting too long to get care. Christopher Piel, chief of emergency services at UMC, says it could be taking longer for you to get into a room at the E.R. because it’s the time of year when more people get sick.
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
KCBD
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man nearly run off the road by ex-girlfriend, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when someone, later...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
Man charged with putting child in danger during struggle with knife, police report said
David Davila, 19, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic violence and placing a child in danger, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
fox34.com
Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
Neighbors shocked after shots fired, arson kills 4 people
LUBBOCK, Texas — Several neighbors were shocked after four people were found dead in a house fire near 124th Street and Oxford Avenue. The victims were identified as Angelica Vasquez, 46, Felipe Madrid, 18, Andres Madrid,15, and William Boyles, 48. Neighbors told EverythingLubbock.com the oldest son, Felipe, was heavily involved in band at Lubbock High […]
Identities released for 4 killed after shots fired, house fire in Lubbock
According to a press release from LPD, the deceased were later identified as 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid and 48-year-old William Boyles.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
