The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO