Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Big Red Rolls Into Second Round
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE HAILS OVER HAWKEN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- The Ursuline Fighting Irish started their journey that will hopefully lead them back to Canton with a first round matchup at Stambaugh Stadium against the Hawken Hawks. The third-seeded Irish wasted little time in tonight’s battle, marching down the field on their first drive, capping it off with...
Girard, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hubbard football team will have a game with Girard High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
PENALTY KICKS PROPEL LAKEVIEW TO REGIONALS
NILES OH- It was an instant classic between two quality teams on Thursday night in Niles. Waterloo came in undefeated looking to stay on a long awaited tournament run, and Lakeview looked to keep this incredible turnaround season going. As it turns outs 2 overtimes weren’t even enough to decide the winner. Still tied 2-2 after 2 extra periods the teams went into penalty kicks. Lakeview won the penalty kick round 6-4 to seal the district championship.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE CANT GET BY CRUSADERS
COLUMBIANA OH- Western Reserve came in to Thursday’s district championship game in Columbiana hoping to add another trophy to the school’s case. They had a big task in front of them though with Canton Central Catholic staring at them across the net. The Crusaders may be a Division IV team, but they don’t play a Division IV caliber schedule. Their experienced showed up as they swept the Blue Devils to win the district. (25-19 25-19 25-9)
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- The 2000s era to now has been up and down for the struthers wildcats. After the 1999 season where the team finished 7-5 under Gary Zetts, the team went 12 seasons without making the playoffs until Curt Kuntz second season with the team. After Kuntz left in 2019 to be on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins under then head coach Brian Flores, the team needed a new leader. Bring in John Bayuk, who was the defensive coordinator under Kuntz the last three seasons. He also coached for the Campbell Memorial Red Devils under his father/ Hall Of Fame coach Jeff Bayuk who is now the head coach at Warren JFK.
Harborcreek, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
ysnlive.com
STARTING OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT; RAIDERS ROLL TO SECOND ROUND
CANFIELD, OH- There are no questions as to why the South Range Raiders were ranked atop many opinion and computer-based polls. The only question being asked was, would a 16 seed be able to sneak up on one of the area’s top dogs to start the playoff season?. South...
Boardman Chick-fil-A to close for 2 weeks
The line at the Boardman Chick-fil-A is going to get shorter. It's closing for two weeks.
ysnlive.com
BRYANT IS RELIANT FOR LEADERSHIP
AUSTINTOWN, OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used senior leadership throughout their excellent 9-1 regular season, and one of those seniors that have helped lead the way is Bryant Butler. Butler has helped use his experience to teach the underclass men what the true meaning is to be a Fitch Falcon. Austintown hopes to have Butler’s leadership help catapult them to what they hope is a long playoff run this year.
Route 224, Tippecanoe Road crash sends two to hospital
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called shortly before 8 a.m.
Your Radio Place
Funeral Services held for Minerva cross country runner killed in accident in Cambridge
MINERVA, Ohio – Funeral services were held Thursday morning for 16-year-old Matthew Grubb. He was the Minerva cross country runner that died in a tragic accident during a cross country meet in Cambridge last Saturday. Grubb died at Akron Children’s Hospital were he was flown after being treated at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center. The service was held at the Minerva First Christian Church and burial followed at a nearby cemetery.
Farm and Dairy
Salem woman is winner of stamp photo contest
COLUMBUS — A photo of a gray tree frog has been selected as the image for the 2023 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The winning photo was taken by Ashley Comm, of Salem, Ohio. The gray tree frog picture...
ysnlive.com
TIP YOUR HAT TO THE COWBOYS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Usually a slow start in a playoff game doesn’t turn into something good, but in the Division III, Region 9 matchup between Chaney and Alliance, the Cowboys were able to turn their slow start into something positive. Chaney was looking for their first postseason victory since 2003. A big momentum swing on defense right before half was all it took for Chaney to get back into the game and come away with the victory, 35-21.
Students charged after Akron football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the firearm before seeing smoke and flames in the building.
Comments / 0