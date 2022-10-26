Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS CANT OVERCOME OLD EBC RIVAL
The 2022 Salem Quaker football team met an untimely end on Friday night at the hands of former EBC foe Canton South 28-21. The Quakers found themselves down 21-0 at halftime and were unable to completely claw back into it. An uncharacteristically slow start for Salem in the 1st half...
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- The 2000s era to now has been up and down for the struthers wildcats. After the 1999 season where the team finished 7-5 under Gary Zetts, the team went 12 seasons without making the playoffs until Curt Kuntz second season with the team. After Kuntz left in 2019 to be on the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins under then head coach Brian Flores, the team needed a new leader. Bring in John Bayuk, who was the defensive coordinator under Kuntz the last three seasons. He also coached for the Campbell Memorial Red Devils under his father/ Hall Of Fame coach Jeff Bayuk who is now the head coach at Warren JFK.
ysnlive.com
STARTING OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT; RAIDERS ROLL TO SECOND ROUND
CANFIELD, OH- There are no questions as to why the South Range Raiders were ranked atop many opinion and computer-based polls. The only question being asked was, would a 16 seed be able to sneak up on one of the area’s top dogs to start the playoff season?. South...
ysnlive.com
TIGERS PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE PAYS OFF
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – It took no time at all for Kolten Ruark and the Springfield Tiger offense to find its rhythm in Friday’s first round matchup against the Mathews Mustangs. Ruark threw two first quarter touchdowns, and the Springfield defense blanked Mathews in a 42-0 routing. After...
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS WILL NOT BE STOPPED
STRUTHERS OH- Both teams were back in the playoffs with a winning record and both teams looked to prove to one another just who can come out on top and make noise in Division four region 13. For Struthers, this was the first winning season under coach John Bayuk, who had coached this team from a one and four record all the way to a six and four regular season finish. For Edgewood, coach Olajuwon Cooper gave the Warriors their first winning season since 2012 and looked to pull off the upset at the Laddie J Fedor Fieldhouse. Struthers and Edgewood have bet four times before with the Wildcats outlasting them (48-22, 30-7, 35-0, and 59-6).
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Girard, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hubbard football team will have a game with Girard High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
UNITED EARNS PROGRAM FIRST PLAYOFF WIN
ROOTSTOWN, OH- As everyone knows, the saying goes “Defense wins championships”. Well, in the Div. VI, Region 21 matchup between United and Rootstown, offense was the way to get to a victory. A wild game that saw United up by 20 at half, to Rootstown nearly coming all the way back with a late push. United’s offense would put up 657 total yards, led by quarterback Luke Courtney to seal the victory, 62-49.
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS GET PAST QUAKERS IN ROUND ONE
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted the New Philadelphia Quakers in round one of the Ohio high school playoffs. The Quakers controlled the time of possession throughout the ballgame to keep it close, but a jolt by the Cardinals offense in the fourth quarter pushed the Cardinals into the second round.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ARE HEADED RIGHT BACK TO REGIONALS
LISBON OH- Wellsville carried a 25 game winning streak in to Thursday’s district championship game. They hadn’t lost since their first game of the season to Western Reserve. Their championship opponent McDonsld boasted a win against that same Reserve team this season. But this was a different Tigers bunch. Focused, and highly motivated the Tigers swept a very good Blur Devil team. (25-19 25-23 25-20)
Chaney defense huge in second half in comeback victory
The winner of Alliance (8-2) and Chaney (9-1) will take on the winner of Kenston (7-3) and University School (8-1) in round two.
ysnlive.com
URSULINE HAILS OVER HAWKEN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- The Ursuline Fighting Irish started their journey that will hopefully lead them back to Canton with a first round matchup at Stambaugh Stadium against the Hawken Hawks. The third-seeded Irish wasted little time in tonight’s battle, marching down the field on their first drive, capping it off with...
ysnlive.com
JOURDAN SHINES AS 2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EAST PALESTINE OH- Volleyball season is wrapping up as we are having teams fight for a district championship. There is so much talent spread out in the YSN family. That is why we still have four teams fighting either in regionals already, or in a district championship. With all the talent we see, there was one player that shined brighter than the rest. Austintown Fitch’s Jocelyn Jourdan has been named the 2022 YSN Player of the Year. What Jourdan has meant to this Falcon program can’t be expressed with words. She is not just a top tier talent, but also has been a tremendous leader.
ysnlive.com
RESERVE CANT GET BY CRUSADERS
COLUMBIANA OH- Western Reserve came in to Thursday’s district championship game in Columbiana hoping to add another trophy to the school’s case. They had a big task in front of them though with Canton Central Catholic staring at them across the net. The Crusaders may be a Division IV team, but they don’t play a Division IV caliber schedule. Their experienced showed up as they swept the Blue Devils to win the district. (25-19 25-19 25-9)
ysnlive.com
TIP YOUR HAT TO THE COWBOYS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Usually a slow start in a playoff game doesn’t turn into something good, but in the Division III, Region 9 matchup between Chaney and Alliance, the Cowboys were able to turn their slow start into something positive. Chaney was looking for their first postseason victory since 2003. A big momentum swing on defense right before half was all it took for Chaney to get back into the game and come away with the victory, 35-21.
ysnlive.com
GRZYB THE GREAT!
STRUTHERS OH- The Struthers Wildcats have produced tons of talents in Mahoning county. From Steve Belichick and John Gerak who played in the NFL, to A.J. Musolino and Robbie Best. One player making his name known in the halls is senior running back, quarterback and receiver Alex Grzyb. Grzyb, a...
ysnlive.com
PENALTY KICKS PROPEL LAKEVIEW TO REGIONALS
NILES OH- It was an instant classic between two quality teams on Thursday night in Niles. Waterloo came in undefeated looking to stay on a long awaited tournament run, and Lakeview looked to keep this incredible turnaround season going. As it turns outs 2 overtimes weren’t even enough to decide the winner. Still tied 2-2 after 2 extra periods the teams went into penalty kicks. Lakeview won the penalty kick round 6-4 to seal the district championship.
Harborcreek, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ysnlive.com
BRYANT IS RELIANT FOR LEADERSHIP
AUSTINTOWN, OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used senior leadership throughout their excellent 9-1 regular season, and one of those seniors that have helped lead the way is Bryant Butler. Butler has helped use his experience to teach the underclass men what the true meaning is to be a Fitch Falcon. Austintown hopes to have Butler’s leadership help catapult them to what they hope is a long playoff run this year.
ysnlive.com
XAVIER DOES THE DEFENSE A FAVOR
AUSTINTOWN, OH- Austintown Fitch has been one of the most stout defensive teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 regular season, and they have accomplished that in large-part to the play of junior standout Xavier Dahn. Dahn joined the Falcons roster this season after spending his last season playing for Ursuline, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. In his first season with the Falcons Dahn recording 29 total tackles, 3.5 coming for loss. Dahn and fellow junior Brian Robinson form one of the most dangerous edge-rushing duos in the state.
Comments / 0