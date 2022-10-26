Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Montour late goal lifts Panthers past Senators
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Brandon Montour scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and had three points when the Florida Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-3 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Montour broke a tie with 3:32 remaining, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle after taking...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Shut Out in 4-0 Loss to Vegas
Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson stopped all 29 Anaheim shots for his third career NHL shutout, backstopping the Golden Knights to a 4-0 victory over the Ducks today at T-Mobile Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss extended the Ducks' winless streak to seven games (0-6-1) and...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Feel Consistent within Lineup Heading into Buffalo
The consistency of lineups and shutting down Buffalo's defense will be crucial in tonight's matchup according to head coach Luke Richardson. Following the team's morning skate at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., head coach Luke Richardson stated that the team needs to be more focus and aware after facing the dynamic pairing of Oilers' forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
Trocheck helps Rangers top Stars, end four-game skid
DALLAS -- The New York Rangers scored three goals in a 2:07 span in the third period to defeat the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck scored twice and had an assist, and Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists for the Rangers (4-3-2). Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for New York, which had lost four straight (0-2-2).
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Korpisalo activated, assigned to Cleveland (AHL) for conditioning; Blankenburg placed on Injured Reserve. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joonas Korpisalo off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the goaltender to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, on a conditioning assignment, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to October 23.
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Hurricanes
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-0) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Halloween Spooktacular night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
NHL
Avalanche at Devils
AVALANCHE (4-2-1) at DEVILS (4-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT2, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian Zetterlund. Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Jets in Overtime at Mullett Arena
Fischer scores twice, but Winnipeg uses late rally to top Arizona in home opener. Christian Fischer scored two goals and Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves, but the Winnipeg Jets rallied to force overtime before ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in the first-ever NHL game at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Friday.
NHL
Preview: October 29 at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to quickly turn the page from last night's defeat, taking on the Philadelphia Flyers in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. When: Saturday, October 29. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports+. Listen: 99.9 The Fan,...
NHL
Golden Knights shut out Ducks, hand them seventh straight loss
Logan Thompson was perfect in net tonight, William Karlsson collected 2 points, helping the Golden Knights earn a 4-0 win over the Ducks. "That's a team win," Thompson said. "As a forward group and our D-core has been perfect all year. … They're making our (the goalies') jobs easy. We're seeing a lot of pucks. The stuff we don't see, they're getting in the way and blocking them."
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets rally past Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of the Winnipeg Jets' 6-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets (4-3-0), who opened a three-game road trip. Winnipeg plays at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in the second game of a back to back.
NHL
Bailey scores in 1,000th NHL game, Islanders defeat Hurricanes
Josh Bailey scored in his 1,000th game, Brock Nelson netted two goals in the 3rd period, and Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves for the 6-2 win. Josh Bailey scored the game-winning goal in his 1,000th NHL game when the New York Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday.
NHL
5 THINGS; Flyers vs. Panthers
On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1) On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1). Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game...
