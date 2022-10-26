Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes By 1,860% – Why Investors Should Take Note Of This
Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline. Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned. During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price. Analysts think...
ambcrypto.com
Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022
Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days
Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth $1,050 will start going out next month in California
Eligible California residents are set to get state-issued direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of efforts to combat continued inflation and the rising costs of nearly all products.
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
