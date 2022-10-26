Read full article on original website
Bearden girls soccer wins its second consecutive state title, winning streak at 47
Ryan Radcliffe has led Bearden girls soccer for nine seasons and each year he asks the Bulldogs the same question. “I challenge every group that I have every year, what kind of legacy are you going to leave at Bearden?” said Radcliffe. He said this year’s team he will remember as “history makers.” ...
Miami Hurricanes’ defense stands tall in four-OT win over Virginia Cavaliers
It took four quarters and four overtime periods for the Miami Hurricanes to beat the Virginia Cavaliers 14-12 on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
The Kentucky Wildcats will meet the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC matchup on Saturday night from Neyland Stadium. Kentucky is coming off a 27-17 win over Mississippi State to improve to 5-2 on the season and will come into tonight with an upset on their mind. As for Tennessee, they have been cruising along and will look for an 8-0 start with a win tonight at home.
St. Francis de Sales advances to Division I boys soccer regional semifinal
St. Francis de Sales cliched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium. The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School. Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2. “All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”
