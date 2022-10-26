ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
The Independent

Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban

A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan

The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
USA TODAY

With Biden student loan forgiveness in legal limbo, Feds bet on changes to rules for another debt relief option

As the federal government fights with states and other groups over its expansive student loan debt forgiveness plan, the Education Department said Tuesday that it would make permanent some temporary changes to a program that makes it easier for people working as teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers to have their student loan debt forgiven.
IOWA STATE
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
