CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
CNET
Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?
Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Yearly COVID booster 'is going to be required,' Biden says while getting vaccine
President Joe Biden received the latest COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urged people to do the same ahead of a busy holiday season.
Biden's student loan handout survives legal challenge by Republican-led states
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey dismissed a lawsuit challenging Biden's student debt forgiveness plan on Thursday that was brought by Republican-led states.
CNET
How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan
The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
Yahoo!
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
With Biden student loan forgiveness in legal limbo, Feds bet on changes to rules for another debt relief option
As the federal government fights with states and other groups over its expansive student loan debt forgiveness plan, the Education Department said Tuesday that it would make permanent some temporary changes to a program that makes it easier for people working as teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers to have their student loan debt forgiven.
Student loan forgiveness: 22 million people have applied for relief, Biden says
DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden said Friday that nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program. Speaking at...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Justice Department argues Biden administration's student debt relief program is lawful
The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy. But if the court must put the...
Reason.com
