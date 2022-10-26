Read full article on original website
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester.
Illini's Witherspoon named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense is one of the best in the country so far this season and one individual is getting some national recognition. Junior defensive back Devon Witherspoon has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. This honor is given to the best DB...
Big Ten releases 2023 football schedule for Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team sits at 6-1 as they prepare for Nebraska on Saturday. Even though, it's just over midway through the 2022 season, the Big Ten has already released the 2023 schedule. Here's a look at the Illini's schedule. - September 2 vs. Toledo. -...
IDNR tranquilizes and relocates Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces they have tranquilized and are relocating the mountain lion found in Springfield. The IDNR has been tracking and observing the animal on the west side of Springfield for several days now but decided on Friday to relocate the cougar to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
Barn Raising in rural Arthur
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
District 186 reaches tentative agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
Decatur parents share effects of bullying during prevention month
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — October is National Bullying Prevention month. WAND News is taking a closer look at just how destructive bullying can be for children, and what experts say parents can do to protect their kids. Jeremy and Theresa Larson know first hand how devastating bullying can be.
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
Youth summit brings students, law enforcement together
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, students from 7 middle schools, 5 high schools, college students, community organizations, and law enforcement gathered at Millikin University for the Macon County youth summit. Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program and law enforcement agencies from around Macon County hosted the student summit which focuses on...
Witch's Night Out brings boost to downtown Decatur
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents grabbed their hats and broomsticks for Witch's Night Out. Local resident, Lori Kronshagen, said she loves to come out every year. "I've always dressed up for Halloween. I love it, it's fall and my granddaughter, I wanted to do something with her," said Kronshagen.
Crash causes several road closures in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg. Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and...
Motorcycle Club sponsors firefighter student's training
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Zachary Jeffers' dream of becoming a firefighter is now coming true thanks to a generous donation by the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. "I mean I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was a little kid. Its the only thing I can see myself doing-- and its my world," Jeffers told WAND News.
Healthier Halloween tips from Carle Health
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - With Halloween inching closer... so are those yummy treats! However, too much of a good thing may not be a good thing. That's why Carle Health says, it's okay to celebrate the holiday with treats, but there are a few things parents can do to make it healthier for kids. Kristina Adams-Smith, a Registered Dietitian at Carle, says trying to portion control your child's candy is a great idea for Halloween. "Sorting through candy with them and rationing it a little bit when they are out trick or treating can help too." She says.
Crews respond to nitric acid leak in Gilman
GILMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out for a hazardous material leak in Gilman Wednesday. Just after 8 a.m., a nitric acid leak was discovered to be coming from a semi that was parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman. Emergency responders, led by Gilman Fire Protection District,...
Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting
URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette. On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to...
Macon County Health Department moving to monthly COVID-19 reporting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Starting in November, the Macon County Health Department will move to monthly COVID-19 case reporting. The total number of cases from the previous month will be reported on the second business day of the new month. For example, November's cases will be reported on Friday, December 2.
Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
