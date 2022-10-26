CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - With Halloween inching closer... so are those yummy treats! However, too much of a good thing may not be a good thing. That's why Carle Health says, it's okay to celebrate the holiday with treats, but there are a few things parents can do to make it healthier for kids. Kristina Adams-Smith, a Registered Dietitian at Carle, says trying to portion control your child's candy is a great idea for Halloween. "Sorting through candy with them and rationing it a little bit when they are out trick or treating can help too." She says.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO