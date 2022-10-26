ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WAND TV

Illini's Witherspoon named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense is one of the best in the country so far this season and one individual is getting some national recognition. Junior defensive back Devon Witherspoon has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. This honor is given to the best DB...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Big Ten releases 2023 football schedule for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team sits at 6-1 as they prepare for Nebraska on Saturday. Even though, it's just over midway through the 2022 season, the Big Ten has already released the 2023 schedule. Here's a look at the Illini's schedule. - September 2 vs. Toledo. -...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

IDNR tranquilizes and relocates Springfield mountain lion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces they have tranquilized and are relocating the mountain lion found in Springfield. The IDNR has been tracking and observing the animal on the west side of Springfield for several days now but decided on Friday to relocate the cougar to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping

WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
WATSON, IL
WAND TV

Barn Raising in rural Arthur

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) – It’s a good old-fashioned barn raising with a modern touch. Work is underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. Originally built in 1879 the barn was dismantled this past Spring. The wood from...
ARTHUR, IL
WAND TV

Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

District 186 reaches tentative agreement with SEA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur parents share effects of bullying during prevention month

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — October is National Bullying Prevention month. WAND News is taking a closer look at just how destructive bullying can be for children, and what experts say parents can do to protect their kids. Jeremy and Theresa Larson know first hand how devastating bullying can be.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Youth summit brings students, law enforcement together

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, students from 7 middle schools, 5 high schools, college students, community organizations, and law enforcement gathered at Millikin University for the Macon County youth summit. Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program and law enforcement agencies from around Macon County hosted the student summit which focuses on...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Witch's Night Out brings boost to downtown Decatur

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents grabbed their hats and broomsticks for Witch's Night Out. Local resident, Lori Kronshagen, said she loves to come out every year. "I've always dressed up for Halloween. I love it, it's fall and my granddaughter, I wanted to do something with her," said Kronshagen.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Crash causes several road closures in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg. Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed. The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and...
WARRENSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Motorcycle Club sponsors firefighter student's training

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Zachary Jeffers' dream of becoming a firefighter is now coming true thanks to a generous donation by the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. "I mean I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was a little kid. Its the only thing I can see myself doing-- and its my world," Jeffers told WAND News.
PESOTUM, IL
WAND TV

Healthier Halloween tips from Carle Health

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - With Halloween inching closer... so are those yummy treats! However, too much of a good thing may not be a good thing. That's why Carle Health says, it's okay to celebrate the holiday with treats, but there are a few things parents can do to make it healthier for kids. Kristina Adams-Smith, a Registered Dietitian at Carle, says trying to portion control your child's candy is a great idea for Halloween. "Sorting through candy with them and rationing it a little bit when they are out trick or treating can help too." She says.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Crews respond to nitric acid leak in Gilman

GILMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out for a hazardous material leak in Gilman Wednesday. Just after 8 a.m., a nitric acid leak was discovered to be coming from a semi that was parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman. Emergency responders, led by Gilman Fire Protection District,...
GILMAN, IL
WAND TV

Second teen pleads guilty in case of Lyft driver shooting

URBANA, Ill. — Jaheim Dyer, 17, of Champaign has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the January shooting of Lyft driver Kristian Philpotts according to the News-Gazette. On January 12, 2022, vet student Kristian Philpotts was shot while driving for Lyft. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Na’Shown Fenderson admitted to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Macon County Health Department moving to monthly COVID-19 reporting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Starting in November, the Macon County Health Department will move to monthly COVID-19 case reporting. The total number of cases from the previous month will be reported on the second business day of the new month. For example, November's cases will be reported on Friday, December 2.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
CHARLESTON, IL

