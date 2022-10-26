ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile

COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Multiple arrests tied to vehicle break-ins in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified

Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

WATCH: National Cat Day 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Rural fire chiefs confront El Paso County commissioners Tuesday regarding wildfires, homeless camps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After responding to two wildfires in the past two weeks, one at a homeless camp and the other started by target shooting, rural fire chiefs in southern El Paso County have had enough. On Tuesday, they appeared at the weekly meeting of county commissioners asking that more be done to The post Rural fire chiefs confront El Paso County commissioners Tuesday regarding wildfires, homeless camps appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

FRAUD FRIDAY: Fake grants and sweepstakes scams

EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot wounds in Pueblo Thursday night. Police said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 12th Street after 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting, where they found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
PUEBLO, CO

