Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified
Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
Colorado Bureau of Investigation IDs Cañon City man shot by law enforcement
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday released the identity of the Cañon City man who was shot by law enforcement Oct. 20 after he allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at deputies during a foot pursuit. Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of the Country Green...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After responding to two wildfires in the past two weeks, one at a homeless camp and the other started by target shooting, rural fire chiefs in southern El Paso County have had enough. On Tuesday, they appeared at the weekly meeting of county commissioners asking that more be done to The post Rural fire chiefs confront El Paso County commissioners Tuesday regarding wildfires, homeless camps appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
More than two dozen animals were seized from a private property in Penrose on Tuesday after crews from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society found them in unsafe conditions. A search warrant was executed at the property, which is located in the 500 block of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot wounds in Pueblo Thursday night. Police said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 12th Street after 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting, where they found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
Lindsay Velasco took a break from her 19-year-old daughter Taryn Bowman’s bedside to tell FOX31 her story.
