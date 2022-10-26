Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN


cbs4indy.com
High School Football: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in...
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker: ‘Nobody is scared’ of Big Ten favorite Indiana
Geo Baker is no longer playing college basketball, but he is still dunking on Indiana. In his debut appearance as an analyst on the Field of 68 Media Network on Thursday night, the former Rutgers star guard said that the Hoosiers, who enter the season as favorites to win the Big Ten, do not intimidate those who have been in the league in recent years.
readthereporter.com
Rob Cutter ‘84 to be inducted into NHS Hall of Fame
The Noblesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Committee has announced that Rob Cutter, a 1984 NHS graduate, will be inducted into its Class of 2023. Cutter earned letters in both football and basketball for three years. He was the quarterback for the Millers football team, throwing for 3,413 yards (third on the all-time Noblesville yardage list) and 22 touchdowns. Cutter was twice named as First-Team All-County and All-Conference. During his football career, the Millers had three winning seasons, going 8-2 his senior year (1983).
WTHR
Operation Football: Westfield 28, Carmel 9
CARMEL, Ind. — It's Operation Football sectional semifinal time, and Westfield was on the road to play Carmel. The Greyhounds jumped out to a good start, as Christian Peterson got an interception which led to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. But next it was Westfield's Max Nosler...
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Chester
One lucky person is $1 million richer after a winning second-place Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, one of six sold across the country, was sold in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms in Chester at 38 Brookside Road for the Wednesday, Oct. 26 drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.
Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY
The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
Woman dies after crash on Indy's northeast side
A woman died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man falls 50 feet into Minnewaska crevice
TOWN OF GARDINER – State Environmental Conservation forest rangers, state parks staff and local first responders rescued a 54-year-old New York City man on Saturday afternoon, October 22 after he fell approximately 50 feet into a crevice near Gertrude’s Nose in Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Gardiner.
Online predator group decoy leads to arrest of Anderson man
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is facing charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation. The Madison County Prosecutor's Office charged 36-year-old Travis W. Perrine Wednesday. According to court documents, a person with Predator Catchers Inc. pretended to be a 13-year-old boy and had contact with Perrine through...
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
readthereporter.com
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
