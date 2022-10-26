Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football Friday Night: Final Scores for October 28, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — PLAIN DEALING 12, BEEKMAN CHARTER 48 OUACHITA CHRISTIAN 49, WEST MARION 18 OAK GROVE 51, GENERAL TRASS 8 FERRIDAY 14, PLAQUEMINE 52 RUSTON 47, OUACHITA PARISH 13 WOSSMAN 12, UNION PARISH 55 ALEXANDRIA 13, WEST MONROE 24 EL DORADO 16, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 42 GREEN OAKS 14, D’ARBONNE 28 WINNFILED […]
fgazette.com
Farmers escape Richwood with 1-point win
An undefeated (in district play) Union Parish High School football team walked out of Richwood’s stadium last week with a hardfought 21-20 victory. The Farmers face the Wossman Wildcats at home Friday for homecoming in a district contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Union led 7-6 at the end of the first half, then just 14-12 at the end of the third quarter. Richwood scored with 7:36 remaining in the game to go up 20-14. All night the Rams declined to kickoff to Trey Holly or D’Antwone Hopkins, instead kicking out of bounds and giving the Farmers good field position. This time was no different as UP started at its own 40 with 7:36 on the clock.
Monroe, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
9 Louisiana high school football coaches suspended for rest of season after mid-game altercation: report
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight other members of his staff have been suspended for the rest of the 2022 season after an altercation during a road game on Oct. 20. Monroe, La.-based news station KNOE reported Wednesday that the dispute, which took place during Carroll's game ...
KNOE TV8
Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington hosted Amite in a battle between the defending 3A and 2A State Champions. It came down to the wire, but Amite pulled out the 26-20 victory against the Panthers. West Ouachita welcomed in winless Pineville, looking to end its four-game losing skid on Senior Night. Behind running back Antonio Ford’s 239 yards and three touchdowns, the Chiefs beat the Rebels 41-7 to pick up their first district win. Jena marched into Caldwell Parish and defeated the Spartans, 44-22. With the win, the Giants capture the District 2-3A title.
Deputies issue arrest warrants for Louisiana High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches: Zemetress […]
Carroll High School head football coach, Brandon Landers, suspended for the remainder of the season after altercation
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach, Brandon Landers, after a physical altercation took place during a game against Franklin Parish High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
louisianaradionetwork.com
LHSAA suspends Carroll Head FB Coach and 8 of his assistants for the rest of the season for a scuffle in the stands
The LHSAA has suspended Carroll High School Football Coach Brandon Landers and eight of his assistant coaches for the rest of the season after an altercation with law enforcement and fans during last Friday’s football game at Franklin Parish. Announcer Matt Reynolds saw a skirmish break out in the fourth quarter.
KNOE TV8
ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 Music Festival
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced that the Bayouval 2022 Music Festival has been canceled. ULM says they have decided to cancel the event due to the inclement weather forecasted over the weekend. The Bayouval festival was supposed to be a fundraiser for scholarship money...
KNOE TV8
141 Loft in Monroe has broken elevator, resident in wheelchair says she’s trapped
Amite beats Sterlington in a battle of defending State Champions, West Ouachita keeps Pineville winless, and Jena captures District 2-3A title with win over Caldwell Parish. Week 9 starts with a Thursday night bang. Rebels quarterback led his team to a 45-14 win over Ouachita. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Masonic Lodge #106 presents six high school students with awards
Six Lincoln Parish students received awards earlier this week from the Ruston Masonic Lodge #106. The Ruston Lodge #106 presented six local high school juniors with honesty and integrity awards. Students who received awards were Hayes Bridges from Cedar Creek High School, Georgian Guidry from Ruston High School, Kate Pullin...
Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
KNOE TV8
Crash near Farmerville involves school bus
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
NBC 10 News Today: 2022 Franklin Fright Night
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse sat down with Winnsboro Main Street Director, Sam Sheppard, to discuss Franklin Fright Night. For more details about this event, watch the clip above.
La. man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
