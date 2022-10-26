An undefeated (in district play) Union Parish High School football team walked out of Richwood’s stadium last week with a hardfought 21-20 victory. The Farmers face the Wossman Wildcats at home Friday for homecoming in a district contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Union led 7-6 at the end of the first half, then just 14-12 at the end of the third quarter. Richwood scored with 7:36 remaining in the game to go up 20-14. All night the Rams declined to kickoff to Trey Holly or D’Antwone Hopkins, instead kicking out of bounds and giving the Farmers good field position. This time was no different as UP started at its own 40 with 7:36 on the clock.

RICHWOOD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO