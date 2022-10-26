Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Mob Squad Rules
Mob Squad Rules
INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
Daily News
District 8-2S football: Hurricanes stun Raiders, championship in limbo
CANDLER – A pass interference call on Lake Weir on the final play of regulation gave Crescent City Junior-Senior High one final chance to win the game. Unfortunately, David Newbold’s 36-yard field…
Daily News
Prep swimming: PBs help Panthers go on to region
Five total relays, five boys, five girls qualify for next week in Pensacola. Collect personal-best times and there’s a strong chance anybody can move on to the next level of competition. Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s boys and girls swimmers did just that at the…
Marlin Preston
Marlin Preston
Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Daily News
Rae Miller McClure
Rae Miller McClure, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Effie Pritchett Miller and…
Willie Woodard
Willie Woodard
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
Daily News
The legends of Bardin’s Booger
Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
Daily News
Kenneth F. “Fred” Burnett
Kenneth Fredrick “Fred” Burnett, 84, of Hollister, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his son’s home following an extended illness. He was born in Madison, FL, and had been a…
Daily News
Richard J. Biddle
Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 102922
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
Daily News
Dr. John Robert Mitchem
Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
Daily News
'Witches' paddle for a cause in Lake Santa Fe in Melrose
MELROSE – Witches and warlocks gathered Friday at Melrose Boat Ramp, setting off in kayaks and on paddle boards on Lake Santa Fe for an evening glide across the water. Their pointy hats and…
Daily News
Artist’s finished Palatka mural his largest yet, includes hidden gems
Art is his day job and is something Luke Taft loves doing. “I am blessed to be able to say that,” said the Palatka artist. “Sometimes I’m making signs. Sometimes I am designing graphics. Sometimes I…
Daily News
Alleged drug dealer arrested, released
An early-morning drug raid on a Palatka residence led to an arrest Friday, authorities said. Joseph Boone, 41, faces a flurry of charges, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff…
Daily News
Azalea City Cruisers Car and Truck Show set for Nov. 5
Bostwick man to show 1955 Chevy truck at show delayed over Hurricane Ian. Car enthusiast Gary Schneider didn’t mind traveling hundreds of miles from Bostwick to get his dream ride. “It is a 1955 Chevrolet pickup truck the first series,” he said. “This was a unique truck…
Daily News
Experts question killer’s talk of drugs, amnesia
State experts Thursday testified that a convicted murderer showed no signs of being on methamphetamine when he killed two Melrose boys and that he appears to have faked having problems remembering…
