ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Prep swimming: PBs help Panthers go on to region

Five total relays, five boys, five girls qualify for next week in Pensacola. Collect personal-best times and there’s a strong chance anybody can move on to the next level of competition. Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s boys and girls swimmers did just that at the…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Mob Squad Rules

INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Marlin Preston

Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
PALM COAST, FL
Daily News

Rae Miller McClure

Rae Miller McClure, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Effie Pritchett Miller and…
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 102922

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Kenneth F. “Fred” Burnett

Kenneth Fredrick “Fred” Burnett, 84, of Hollister, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his son’s home following an extended illness. He was born in Madison, FL, and had been a…
HOLLISTER, FL
Daily News

Richard J. Biddle

Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
EUSTIS, FL
Daily News

The legends of Bardin’s Booger

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Dr. John Robert Mitchem

Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Azalea City Cruisers Car and Truck Show set for Nov. 5

Bostwick man to show 1955 Chevy truck at show delayed over Hurricane Ian. Car enthusiast Gary Schneider didn’t mind traveling hundreds of miles from Bostwick to get his dream ride. “It is a 1955 Chevrolet pickup truck the first series,” he said. “This was a unique truck…
BOSTWICK, FL
Daily News

Alleged drug dealer arrested, released

An early-morning drug raid on a Palatka residence led to an arrest Friday, authorities said. Joseph Boone, 41, faces a flurry of charges, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff…
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy