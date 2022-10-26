Read full article on original website
What movies should you watch this Halloween? A horror scholar shares her favorites
GEORGINA CAMPBELL: (As Tess) This is 476 Barbary, right?. BILL SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Yeah. I'm renting this place. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) No, I booked it a month ago. SKARSGARD: (As Keith) Are you sure you have the right place?. CAMPBELL: (As Tess) Yeah. CHANG: Or a phone call from an...
Life Kit host Marielle Segarra is really into 'Practical Magic'
Need some joy in your life, a break from thinking about what to cook for dinner or which bills are due? NPR's I'm Really Into series is here to help. Here's Marielle Segarra, host of NPR's Life Kit. She has been queuing up the 1998 movie "Practical Magic" just about every fall since she was 9 years old.
'Aftersun' follows a father and daughter's last summer vacation together
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with director Charlotte Wells about her new movie, "Aftersun," a story that follows a father and daughter as they remember the last summer vacation they spent together. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Nothing very much happens in the new film "Aftersun" - just life, mundane moments that become...
Florence Shaw of the group Dry Cleaning is a very different kind of rock star
What is a nascent band to do, when the person decided on to be the singer doesn't seem interested in singing – or even, really, being at the front of the stage? For the British band Dry Cleaning, whose second studio album Stumpwork was recently released, timing and persistence were key.
Siblings forged an unbreakable bond after leprosy tore apart their family
Today's StoryCorps comes from the Hawaiian island of Molokai. It was once the site of America's largest leprosy colony, known as Kalaupapa. About 8,000 people from across the U.S. were quarantined there. For centuries, leprosy was a misunderstood disease. Many believed wrongly that you could catch it from a handshake. Thousands with the disease were taken from their families and exiled to leprosy colonies in the U.S. Doug Carillo and Linda Mae Lawelawe came to StoryCorps to talk about how their lives were affected by leprosy.
