ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Hyland hits 7 3-pointers, Nuggets top Jazz 117-101

DENVER (AP) — Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who were blown out in their season opener against the surprising Jazz.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving said Saturday that he believes in all religions, two days after he appeared to show support to an antisemitic film. The NBA, meanwhile, waded into the matter by condemning hate speech in a statement, but did not mention Irving by name or make any direct reference to his latest controversial storyline.
BROOKLYN, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Nurkic has 27 points, Blazers beat Rockets 125-111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night despite the absence of star guard Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons led all scorers with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who led...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy