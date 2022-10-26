Read full article on original website
Class AA football playoff roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville advance
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Brandon Levin led a bruising Baldwinsville ground game with 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Bees pushed past Rome Free Academy 58-20 in a Section III Class AA quarterfinal game on Friday. Kaleb Young chipped in with 127 yards on the ground and two scores for...
High School Huddle: Football playoffs are here, sectionals in full swing
AJ and Carl get you ready for football sectionals and dive into the action that's already happened around Section V.
websterontheweb.com
Webster lacrosse star inducted into Hall of Fame
Fans of Webster lacrosse will be interested in this press release I recently received:. On Saturday, November 5, Dr. Steve Cochi, star of Webster’s 1969 Upstate New York high school lacrosse champion team, will be inducted into the Greater Rochester Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Leading point-getter for the ’69 Ridgemen, Steve scored six of the team’s seven goals including the fourth overtime winner as Coach Bill Guerrera’s crew topped Fayetteville-Manlius to win the championship of the Upstate Lacrosse Conference.
Experts are predicting an upset for Syracuse-Notre Dame (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers has said several times this season he doesn’t mind being an underdog. Despite being the betting favorite for Saturday’s noon game, several experts are predicting No. 16 Syracuse football will be upset by Notre Dame on its home turf at the JMA Wireless Dome.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
hwy.co
Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York
Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
Powerball ticket sold in Rochester 1 number short of $700M jackpot
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
Canandaigua resident inducted into contractors' group's Hall of Fame
CANANDAIGUA -- Floyd Rayburn, of F.G. Rayburn Mason Contractors Inc., was inducted recently into the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, the largest organization representing and advocating for merit shop contractors in New York. Nominees for the honor are put forth by ABC Empire State Chapter members to...
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say
Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
How Shawni Davis, a college dropout from the projects, became the example she needed as a kid
Syracuse, N.Y. — Shawni Davis thought Al Marzullo’s phone call Tuesday night was a joke. Marzullo, business manager of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, called to tell Davis he wanted her to introduce the president of the United States when he visited Syracuse Thursday. Get out...
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
‘Squatchos’ vegan pizzeria opens in downtown Rochester
Simon said the items used for her vegan meals are made in-house and are either soy or gluten-based, and some items are locally sourced.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
