Poughkeepsie, NY

websterontheweb.com

Webster lacrosse star inducted into Hall of Fame

Fans of Webster lacrosse will be interested in this press release I recently received:. On Saturday, November 5, Dr. Steve Cochi, star of Webster’s 1969 Upstate New York high school lacrosse champion team, will be inducted into the Greater Rochester Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Leading point-getter for the ’69 Ridgemen, Steve scored six of the team’s seven goals including the fourth overtime winner as Coach Bill Guerrera’s crew topped Fayetteville-Manlius to win the championship of the Upstate Lacrosse Conference.
WEBSTER, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
hwy.co

Your Guide to Turning Point Park in New York

Located in the big city of Rochester, N.Y., you’ll find a quiet, serene, beautiful outdoor space where visitors can enjoy the outdoors. Turning Point Park connects to the Genesee Riverway Trail that ends up at Charlotte Pier on the shores of Lake Ontario. Let’s learn more about what makes...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Central School District provided an update Thursday on its investigation into an incident involving some students wearing blackface at a high school sporting event. In a statement sent to Webster families, school officials said that the students involved in the alleged incident — along with their families — engaged […]
WEBSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say

Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Markets Celebrates Store Renovation In Greece, NY

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating the grand reopening of its location at 3507 Mount Read Blvd. in Greece, New York. This store serves a cross population of the community, with convenient access to Lake Ontario, local schools, parks, Greater Rochester International Airport and The Seneca Park Zoo. This renovation marks...
GREECE, NY

