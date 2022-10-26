Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
Zelina Vega Turns Heads In Super Skimpy Photo Drop
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third-party sites. Things did get better for her in the long run. In fact, she recently replaced another female Superstar in surprising fashion. Vega was away from WWE since April...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week
Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
Michael Cole Mentions AEW Star Live During SmackDown
In a further sign of recent changes to the WWE product, Michael Cole has made reference to a current AEW star live on air. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22nd, there have been many changes to the way WWE presents its TV shows. This has included small but welcome alterations to commentary and promos such as WWE Superstars being able to use words like ‘hospital’ instead of ‘local medical facility’, while ‘wrestling’ is no longer blacklisted.
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
Two Title Matches & More Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week
Chris Jericho is adamant on destroying the rich legacy of ROH World Championship, and he’s doing that by taking on former world champions. The Ocho will one again put his title on the line next week on AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia teamed up against Claudio Castagnoli...
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
