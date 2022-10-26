Anticipations, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Certain Social Reactions. We are now in a position to point out and consider certain general ways in which the various factors and elements in the deliquescent society of the present time will react one upon another, and to speculate what definite statements, if any, it may seem reasonable to make about the individual people of the year 2000—or thereabouts—from the reaction of these classes we have attempted to define.

