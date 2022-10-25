Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita crowns Pierce as 2022 Homecoming Queen
ARKADELPHIA — Savannah Pierce, a senior Christian studies major from Dover, Ark., was crowned Ouachita Baptist University’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during a pregame ceremony at Cliff Harris Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pierce represented the Ouachita marching band. A member of the Ouachita marching band color guard and Tri Chi women’s social club, Pierce is a resident assistant and a Kappa Chi men’s social club little sis.
KATV
CHI St. Vincent; National Park Center present Hot Springs Sweethearts 2022-2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Park Medical Center and Chi St. Vincent Hot Springs will present the 2022–2023 American Heart Association Hot Springs Sweethearts program. According to a news release from October and February, 41 young women will participate in an expanded range of educational opportunities, heart-healthy...
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
arkadelphian.com
Veterans Day service planned
Veterans Day will be celebrated in Arkadelphia on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Clark County Courthouse gazebo, located on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. Dr. Tommy Roebuck will be the guest speaker. Also part of the ceremony will be the Clark County Veterans Service Office, Arkadelphia High School JROTC, Henderson State University/Ouachita Baptist University ROTC and Veterans of Clark County.
arkadelphian.com
Peggy Lou Fendley
Peggy Lou Fendley, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 22, 1939, in Curtis, the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Belle Dunn Chitwood. Peggy spent most of her life in Curtis. She was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Arkadelphia Beauty College. Peggy was the owner and operator of the Hair Pin in Curtis for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching cooking shows, and playing with her grand dogs. Peggy was a member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
arkadelphian.com
Riding club presents Halloween event at MLK Park
Double R Stables, a trail riding club in Arkadelphia, will host a trick or treat event Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, located at 1500 Pine St., Arkadelphia. There will be free hot dogs, chips and candy. Parents are encouraged to...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
arkadelphian.com
Lawsuit emerges in aftermath of rapist’s conviction
Suit claims Barry Walker bribed employee to keep quiet and moved assets to avoid losing them. Bribery. New teeth. Political ramifications. Fake margaritas. Threats of deportation. Hiding personal assets. Recorded conversations. The saga continues and gets stranger for serial rapist Barry Alan Walker as his victims have filed suit against...
arkadelphian.com
Henderson Halloween more than just candy this year
Henderson State University will host its annual Henderson Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31, on the Garrison Center Quad from 5:30-7 p.m. Student organizations will hand out candy to the many trick-or-treaters anticipated to visit the campus for the popular Halloween tradition. In addition to the tasty treats, visitors can participate...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Oct. 24
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
arkadelphian.com
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
arkadelphian.com
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Arkansas Attorney General...
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
