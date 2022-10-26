Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Richland: Traffic reduced to one lane on Jadwin Ave for pavement project
RICHLAND, Wash. — Prepare to slow down when driving on Jadwin Ave for the next few days. City crews are putting the final touches on a pavement preservation project that will make the critical roadway safer to drive on moving forward. As reiterated by the City of Richland’s Public Works Department, crews are nearing the end of their pavement projects...
nbcrightnow.com
Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
northeastoregonnow.com
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire
The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Missing woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say 55-year-old Courtney Shelton’s vehicle was located along Yox Road, a remote road in the county. She was not with the vehicle. According to officials, Shelton does not have any ties to the area. The missing woman...
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick, Wash. - Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected.
KEPR
Several vehicles struck by bullets; suspect(s) on the loose
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after finding several vehicles struck by bullets early Saturday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., officers said they heard gunshots in the 1500 block of S Olympia St. Dispatch also received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area. Officers said they found...
nbcrightnow.com
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
nbcrightnow.com
HAMMER celebrates 25 years in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation. HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site. According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Richland bike shop helps teen get a new set of wheels after hit and run
RICHLAND, Wash. — A teen is out of a set of wheels after walking away from a hit and run crash near his middle school. A non-profit and a handful of community members are helping him get back on the road again. Just months after his bike was stolen, a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler’s new bike is out of commission...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunnyside officer involved in shooting Saturday morning
NEAR SUNNYSIDE - The Sunnyside Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Special Investigations Unit is taking over the case to investigate the use of force as is required by law. This is still a developing story. We are working to...
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
610KONA
Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
nbcrightnow.com
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
Comments / 0