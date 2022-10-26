ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash

NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire

The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
nbcrightnow.com

Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting

Kennewick, Wash. - Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Several vehicles struck by bullets; suspect(s) on the loose

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after finding several vehicles struck by bullets early Saturday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., officers said they heard gunshots in the 1500 block of S Olympia St. Dispatch also received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area. Officers said they found...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

HAMMER celebrates 25 years in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation. HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site. According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside officer involved in shooting Saturday morning

NEAR SUNNYSIDE - The Sunnyside Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Special Investigations Unit is taking over the case to investigate the use of force as is required by law. This is still a developing story. We are working to...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
610KONA

Massive Fentanyl Bust in Richland and Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- A massive amount of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a large drug bust headed by the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force. Detectives served search warrants on residences in Richland and Kennewick which lead to the arrest of a 36 year old female and the seizure of about 14,300 suspected fentanyl pills, about 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm. The seizure was unique in that this was the first large confiscation in the Tri-Cities of multi-colored fentanyl laced pills, commonly referred to by those in the narcotics trade as "Rainbows" or "Skittles”. Fentanyl laced pills are most commonly found in a light blue or dark blue color. Police say they want the public to be aware these new multi-colored pills are in our area and pose a significant risk to children who may find them attractive.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy