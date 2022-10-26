Stalker who targeted West LA VA doctors sentenced to prison

A man who carried out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Los Angeles, as well as two others who work at the VA’s Loma Linda facility, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in federal prison.

Gueorgui Pantchev, 51, of West Los Angeles, was convicted in July of four counts of stalking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented at his five-day trial showed Pantchev began harassing the two West LA doctors in 2011 by sending numerous threatening communications. As a result, he was charged by the LA County District Attorney’s Office and was convicted in 2014 of nine counts of stalking and witness intimidation.

After serving a state prison sentence, Pantchev was paroled in 2017 and barred from the West LA VA Medical Center. Pantchev then began seeking medical services at the VA’s Loma Linda facility, where he started stalking, harassing and intimidating two other doctors.

Pantchev then began returning to the West LA campus, even though it was in direct violation of his parole, and started sending harassing and intimidating communications to colleagues of the first two victims.

Federal prosecutors said he deluged the original victims and their colleagues with hundreds of lewd, sexually explicit and defamatory flyers bearing large pictures of the doctors that Pantchev repeatedly distributed around the West Los Angeles facility and other locations.

On the morning of Pantchev’s arrest in January 2021, he drove to one of the victim’s houses and her child’s elementary school and distributed more sexually explicit flyers that included the victim’s home address and contact information. During a search of Pantchev’s residence, law enforcement found more copies of the same flyers, along with printed copies of some of the letters and emails Pantchev sent to victims.