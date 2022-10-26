ESPN1530 On Demand: Paul Dehner Jr., On The Bengals At 4-3.

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic joined me to talk about the Bengals' win over Atlanta, the ascending Cincinnati offense, Lou Anarumo's consistent defense, the NFL's trade deadline, offensive line depth, and more. Listen:

Read Paul's work in The Athletic by going here , and follow him on Twitter: @PaulDehnerJr .

For more podcasts, including interviews and entire shows, go to my podcast page . Listen to my show weekday afternoons, 3:00 - 6:00 on ESPN1530.

Listen to ESPN1530 24/7 by going here .

Follow me on Twitter: @MoEgger .

Email me: mo@espn1530.com

Get more from me: https://linktr.ee/MoEgger

Thumbnail: Justin Casterline/Getty Images