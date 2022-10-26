ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN1530 On Demand: Paul Dehner Jr., On The Bengals At 4-3.

By Mo Egger
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill .

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic joined me to talk about the Bengals' win over Atlanta, the ascending Cincinnati offense, Lou Anarumo's consistent defense, the NFL's trade deadline, offensive line depth, and more. Listen:

Read Paul's work in The Athletic by going here , and follow him on Twitter: @PaulDehnerJr .

