KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday October 25th

Some fall like temps for the area today, with highs in the 70s. All rain chances have moved off to the east, and our dry conditions will continue here in the Concho Valley. Winds have also calmed down, and are only at 5 mph for this afternoon. We will cool down again tonight into some enjoyable temperatures, reaching the lower 40s again for our overnight lows.

Tomorrow we will warm up slightly, into the upper 70s and lower 80s for our afternoon highs, winds will also pick up a little out of the South from 5-15 mph. We will cool down into the low 50s for our overnight lows.

Similar to Wednesday, Thursday will have highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will increase out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. A cold front comes through Thursday night increasing rain chances to 50%. Our overnight low for Thursday will be in the low 50s.

Rain chances continue at 20% on Friday, and so do our breezy conditions, this time out of the north at 15-20 mph with up to 30 mph gusts. Our temperatures drop, with our afternoon high in the mid 60s, and our overnight low dropping into the mid 40s.

