Newport Beach, CA

KTLA.com

Aliso Viejo Halloween display raises money for Marines

An Aliso Viejo family is hosting any ghouls and goblins looking to get into the Halloween spirit, and they’re raising money for troops in the process. On Oak Ridge Circle, the Stanley family is celebrating spooky season and collecting money for the Fighting Fifth Marines at Camp Pendleton. For...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach

From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

Views and Decadent Dishes at VEA Newport Beach

The impressive circular waterfall at the entrance to VEA Newport Beach sets the tone for Marriott’s dramatic reimagining of its property. Pier-like design elements and wave-inspired millwork lead past a stylish lobby filled with intriguing art to the View restaurant, a ground-floor homage to the once-upon-a-time top-floor hot spot of that name. “Vea” is Spanish for “see,” a double entendre suggesting the sea and being seen. The view from the View and its lanai—of the pool and pool bar, golf course, and the Pacific—is still a draw. Sushi rolls are a signature starter. But the real stars of a first visit were executive chef Andy Arndt’s Garden Gem Leaves + Shoots salad with house-dried strawberries and the grilled Primal Pastures New York steak, sourced from Electric City Butcher, served with a buttery Robuchon-style potato puree whose decadence was exceeded only by the cocoa-nib-studded butterscotch budino that followed. A winning take on the Ladies Man cocktail features Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, tangerine, and piloncillo.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location

The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.
COSTA MESA, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides

As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali

Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
CHINO HILLS, CA
newsantaana.com

OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes

TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
TUSTIN, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA

