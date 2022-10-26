Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Aliso Viejo Halloween display raises money for Marines
An Aliso Viejo family is hosting any ghouls and goblins looking to get into the Halloween spirit, and they’re raising money for troops in the process. On Oak Ridge Circle, the Stanley family is celebrating spooky season and collecting money for the Fighting Fifth Marines at Camp Pendleton. For...
localemagazine.com
The 8 Best Restaurants for a Dinner Date in Huntington Beach
From Upscale Eateries to Rooftop Rendezvous, These Restaurants Set the Mood for Flirty Fun. Miles of uninterrupted beach and year-round summer sun make Huntington Beach ideal for oceanfront dining and memorable date nights. Stroll hand-in-hand along the sandy shores before cozying up in one of Surf City’s hip restaurants. From upscale Japanese to casual coastal fare, this seaside city has cuisine for every couple to enjoy. Ease date-night jitters and let us take care of the planning by visiting one of our eight favorite spots for a flirty evening in Huntington Beach.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts ‘Preserving Dignity’ Giving Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Preserving Dignity—a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $100,000 for five local nonprofits serving Orange County’s older adults in need. According to OCCF, a demographic shift is accelerating in Southern California that...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations. This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer. Your trip...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
Himalayan Taste Opening Second Restaurant in Temecula
Authentic Indian Cuisine Joines Rancho Temecula Town Center
orangecoast.com
Views and Decadent Dishes at VEA Newport Beach
The impressive circular waterfall at the entrance to VEA Newport Beach sets the tone for Marriott’s dramatic reimagining of its property. Pier-like design elements and wave-inspired millwork lead past a stylish lobby filled with intriguing art to the View restaurant, a ground-floor homage to the once-upon-a-time top-floor hot spot of that name. “Vea” is Spanish for “see,” a double entendre suggesting the sea and being seen. The view from the View and its lanai—of the pool and pool bar, golf course, and the Pacific—is still a draw. Sushi rolls are a signature starter. But the real stars of a first visit were executive chef Andy Arndt’s Garden Gem Leaves + Shoots salad with house-dried strawberries and the grilled Primal Pastures New York steak, sourced from Electric City Butcher, served with a buttery Robuchon-style potato puree whose decadence was exceeded only by the cocoa-nib-studded butterscotch budino that followed. A winning take on the Ladies Man cocktail features Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, tangerine, and piloncillo.
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
newportbeachindy.com
The Smart Fit Method Debuts First Orange County Location
The Smart Fit Method has opened its first Orange County studio at 2675 Irvine Ave, Suite E, Costa Mesa near Newport’s Back Bay as part of their franchising expansion plan. The Costa Mesa studio will be the company’s third location, in addition to their original Cardiff studio located in San Diego and their Koloa Village studio located on the island of Kaua’i, HI.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Police Department Reminds Drivers to Be Alert for Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween Night
As Halloween creeps closer, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,”...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Veteran to Row Across the Atlantic To Raise Attention of Vet Suicides
As Chinese sage Lao Tzu observed in 500 BCE, “A journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step.”. Likewise, a similar odyssey in a 24-foot boat begins this December, when 71- year-old Robert Owens of Newport Beach, along with 11 others, takes the “first” of many thousands of rows across the Atlantic from the Canary Islands, en route to an Antigua landfall 3,500 challenging miles and 40 to 50 days to the Southwest.
Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
newsantaana.com
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
