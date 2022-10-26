ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 42

Guest
3d ago

Everybody knows bubba got a slap on the wrist except for nascar management . And Hamlin saying 23xi handed down punishment to bubba but not saying what it is is a joke. Hamlin and Jordan didn’t do a thing to racist bubba

Reply
44
J M C
3d ago

Kyle's right. Bubba needs to know that he could've killed Larson with that intentional hit like that. Temper or not, you don't do that period! And then go after Larson as the race is going on? What's with this "Hothead"? Suspension for the rest of the year and maybe a few races at the start next year also should be in order.

Reply
39
joelfarm
3d ago

Of course he would not do the interview. Bubba 'jusse smollett' Wallace is incapable of even a fake apology. The NASCAR diversity hire took a position from better qualified level headed drivers. This soap opera is the typical result of reverse discrimination- failure on a personal level ultimately leads to corporate failure as well.

Reply
36
Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment Suggestion

NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally crashing his car into Kyle Larson's vehicle during a race earlier this month. NASCAR legend Kyle Petty thinks Wallace got off easy, and recently told viewers on NBC that he feels Wallace should have been banned for the rest of the year.
The Spun

Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
FanBuzz

Joey Logano's Crew Member Threw Denny Hamlin to the Ground During This Heated Martinsville Fight

When things escalate during a NASCAR race and intense racing devolves into pit road fighting, NASCAR drivers (most of the time) prefer to fight their own battles. But, every now and then, a couple crew members get involved, and that's when things tend to get even dicier. A situation like that happened a couple years back during a post-race scuffle between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, forcing NASCAR to take disciplinary action.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FanSided

NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?

Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Is Married!: All the Details from His South Carolina Ceremony

The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Oct. 26 in Charleston Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is married! The pro stock car racing driver said 'I do' to Madyson Joye Goodfleisch on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Charleston, South Carolina. More than 200 friends and family members were in attendance as the pair exchanged vows at Runnymede, a private property which is situated along the scenic banks of the Ashley River. "I grew up going to Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, so the water is very...
CHARLESTON, SC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Racing News

Martinsville Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway. The half-mile oval of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Martinsville qualifying order for NASCAR weekend below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of these factors:. -Finishing order...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership

Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023. “Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David...
Road & Track

For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million

“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Road & Track

NASCAR's Greatest Moment Is Now

Marcus Smith is an independent voice in NASCAR’s tow-the-corporate-line world. Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) [fig.1], which hosts many of stock-car racing’s biggest events, with Charlotte Motor Speedway being the central command station among SMI’s other 10 tracks. He is also the son of SMI’s founder (and NASCAR’s longtime contentious partner), Bruton Smith, who died in June at age 95.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Championship 4 to Be Decided at Martinsville Speedway This Weekend on NBC and Peacock

The 2022 Championship 4 will be decided in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va., this weekend on NBC and Peacock. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. Joey Logano is the only driver to have secured his spot in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway leaving three positions up for grabs at the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Martinsville Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the always-exciting Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250, the final race of the playoff round of eight. NASCAR heads up the east coast to Virginia to fan-favorite track Martinsville Speedway, for a make-or-break weekend for playoff drivers. In the Xfinity Series, six drivers will be vying for the remaining two spots in the Championship 4, exactly the drama the playoff system was designed to create.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy