Auburn football and Bo Nix have gone their separate ways in 2022. Nix, who transferred from the Plains following a 6-4 season as a starter before an ankle injury wiped out the final three games of his 2021 campaign, has gone straight to the top 10 in the AP Poll with the Oregon Ducks. Auburn has gone to the bottom of the SEC West standings and harsh rumors about Bryan Harsin’s coaching style have come to light, leading to many fans being over his tenure as Tigers head coach.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO