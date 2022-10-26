Read full article on original website
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
pointskyhawks.com
2022-23 Women's Basketball Season Preview
WEST POINT, Ga. (Oct. 28, 2022)- The Point University women’s basketball team is eager to get their 2022-23 campaign started on Saturday. The Skyhawks have been working hard to build their team chemistry and motivating each other daily. The Skyhawks open their season inside the West Point Park Gymnasium...
auburntigers.com
Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘He’s still there with us’: Jeff Klein’s sons serve as honorary captains at Loachapoka game
The Klein family name was back on the football field last Friday. The sons of Jeff Klein served as honorary captains for the Loachapoka High School football team before its win over Billingsley last week. Klein, a former Auburn University quarterback and coach at Loachapoka, passed away suddenly in April.
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
Clearview Elementary principal has high expectations for students, believes in unconditional love
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — October is National Principals Month. In observance of this, here is an article about Shannah Mabry, the principal of Clearview Elementary School in LaGrange. Mabry said it’s “imperative” to have high expectations for students and support them with unconditional love. These represent the type of principal she aims to be. “And so, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High charges into playoffs after romp over Smiths Station
Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium was about two things: Celebrating one of the most successful senior classes in Auburn High football history and preparing for the future. Because, as head coach Keith Etheredge says, you have to have everybody ready if you want to win it all. Auburn High...
Phenix City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phenix City. The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Auburn football: Bo Nix says he was ‘miserable’ every week under Bryan Harsin
Auburn football and Bo Nix have gone their separate ways in 2022. Nix, who transferred from the Plains following a 6-4 season as a starter before an ankle injury wiped out the final three games of his 2021 campaign, has gone straight to the top 10 in the AP Poll with the Oregon Ducks. Auburn has gone to the bottom of the SEC West standings and harsh rumors about Bryan Harsin’s coaching style have come to light, leading to many fans being over his tenure as Tigers head coach.
opelikaobserver.com
Tailgate Ladies Create Food Themes for Each Auburn Football Game
For almost 30 years, the Tailgate Ladies have been gathering together on the Plains prior to Auburn football games to share their favorite dishes. Over the years, they have created themes for each game. Alice Bell, Julie Waugh, Anne Lee, Donna Goodlett, Mary Winkler, Karen Parker, Betsy Windle and Janet Phelps are sharing their favorite recipes they have prepared over the years.
opelikaobserver.com
Southern Union Helps Seniors Through Digital World
OPELIKA — Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) is holding free digital literacy courses for seniors in the community this semester. “It’s an online computer class that basically gets people familiar with computers,” said SUSCC Director of Education Connor Chauveaux. Using a program called Northstar Digital Literacy,...
Chambers County School District hold assemblies for Red Ribbon Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students around the nation are familiar with sitting in various assemblies throughout the school year. This week has been no different with the kick off of Chambers County School District’s Red Ribbon Week initiative. Chambers County students participated in speaking engagements that stressed the importance of combating teen addiction. Matt Kelley […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Halloween weekend in Auburn and Opelika: When to trick-or-treat and what to do
Start preparing for Halloween because the festivities aren’t just for Oct. 31 anymore: The holiday is celebrated the whole weekend in the Auburn-Opelika area this year. There are pumpkin carvings, haunted historical walking tours, haunted houses, and early trick-or-treating this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Join Auburn University students for...
Builder
Q+A with Stone Martin Builders on Its Strategic Expansion Across Alabama
Based in the Auburn-Opelika, Alabama, metropolitan area, Stone Martin Builders has been building homes and developing communities throughout the state since its establishment in 2006. In the past 16 years, the company has quickly grown to become one of the state’s most recognized home building companies. From 2020 to 2021...
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.
