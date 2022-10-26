Six days before Halloween, on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022, the moon will pass in front of the sun creating a partial solar eclipse. The sun will appear as if a huge bite has been taken from it, depending on where you live. The partial eclipse will be visible in the northern hemisphere in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom and will be the most extreme in the north pole and Russia. Unfortunately, for those of us that live in North America, we won't be able to see it.

9 DAYS AGO