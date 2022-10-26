Read full article on original website
Related
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Solar eclipses 2023: When, where & how to see them
Our solar eclipses 2023 guide will help you plan your next solar eclipse-watching venture.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Don't miss the partial solar eclipse today, the last one of 2022
During the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday (Oct. 25) the sun will appear as if a massive bite has been taken from it, but only from certain points on Earth.
Watch the last solar eclipse of 2022 for free today
The partial solar eclipse will only be visible from select areas on Earth, but thanks to the internet, astronomy fans elsewhere can catch the event online and for free.
Astronomers discovered something strange about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaethon
The asteroid Phaethon's rotational period is decreasing, which is rare for space rocks.
NASA finds the largest crater on Mars - measuring 500-feet-wide and caused by meteor that sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface
Meteors that violently crashed into Mars last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across the Martian surface and carved out what NASA deems is the largest crater found yet - it measures about 500 feet across. The discovery was only possible by data collected from the Insight lander...
sciencealert.com
Mars Shaken by Meteorite Impact That Dug Up a Pleasant Surprise
A meteor crashed into Mars on Christmas Eve 2021, and shook the planet so much that NASA's InSight lander recorded the rumblings. Scientists didn't know where the quake came from until NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft circling the red planet, captured images of the new impact crater. NASA revealed...
NASDAQ
As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars
The InSight lander, perched on the surface of Mars since 2018, will run out of power and stop operations within four to eight weeks, NASA said on Thursday, even as scientists detailed a big meteorite strike it detected that gouged boulder-sized chunks of ice surprisingly close to the planet's equator.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Astronomers watch DART mission's asteroid Didymos eclipsing stars with tricky technique
Astronomers have captured the shadow of the space rock Didymos, target of NASA's asteroid-smashing mission, as it passed in front of distant stars.
Nasa reveals stunning 12-year time-lapse of the entire night sky – with ‘stunted’ stars and huge black holes
NASA has created a stunning timelapse movie of the entire night sky captured over 12 years. The clip was created using imagery from the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) space telescope. Launched in 2009 under the previous name "WISE," the orbiting probe was designed to study objects...
See the moon's shadow crawl eerily across Earth in last solar eclipse of 2022 (satellite video)
The partial solar eclipse today (Oct. 25) generated some haunting space footage of the shadow of our moon passing over our Earth, as seen from satellites.
Uranus Will Shine Big and Bright Over The Hudson Valley in November
If you're into stargazing across the Hudson Valley, November is going to be a great month for you. Yahoo Life broke down all the big events to look forward to in the skies in November. Events include the Taurids Meteor Shower that is expected to take place on November 4th and 5th. According to Yahoo, the Taurids Meteor Shower happens yearly and to catch a glimpse they suggest looking "toward the constellation Taurus just after midnight—that’s where many of the meteors will seem to originate."
October's partial solar eclipse
Six days before Halloween, on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022, the moon will pass in front of the sun creating a partial solar eclipse. The sun will appear as if a huge bite has been taken from it, depending on where you live. The partial eclipse will be visible in the northern hemisphere in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom and will be the most extreme in the north pole and Russia. Unfortunately, for those of us that live in North America, we won't be able to see it.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
The 2022 Orionid meteor shower put on a show for skywatchers around the world (gallery)
The Orionid meteor shower lit up the skies around the world in 2022, and luckily many of our readers were able to catch wonderful images of the "shooting stars."
Two Sungrazer Comets Being Devoured by Sun Captured by NASA Probe
Astronomer Tabare Gallardo told Newsweek the comets probably came from a larger space rock that was "previously disrupted."
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0