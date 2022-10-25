Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox Headlining Hurricane Ian Relief ConcertNadya NatalyOrlando, FL
Orlando Science Center vs Orlando Museum of Art?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
Related
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Nikki Cross returns
Nikki Cross re-emerged on last night's Raw, ditching her "Almost a Superhero" character for a return to her more aggressive persona. Cross took out Damage CTRL with a crossbody from the top rope during last night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event. In the process, she also laid out the referee. That meant there was no official to count the pin when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Plans For First Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
Pwinsider has some details regarding WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of 2023. Due to the timing of the WWE event schedule, the usual February show in Saudi Arabia will not take place as it has in the past. WWE will be in Montreal this coming February for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, meaning that their Saudi show will be pushed back to the spring. The date for their upcoming 2023 Saudi show has yet to be confirmed.
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan Is Open To Having The NWA Serve As A Developmental Brand For WWE Or AEW
While speaking with Metro UK, Billy Corgan revealed that he is open to his NWA being used as a developmental program for WWE or AEW. Corgan also noted that he previously had discussions with Paul Levesque (Triple H) regarding the NWA airing on the WWE Network, but it didn’t pan out.
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
wrestlinginc.com
Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match
This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight. The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether There’s Heat Between Him And The Rock
It was long rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did not get along backstage. Their issues with one another appeared to have come from HBK disrespecting The Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart even wrote in his autobiography that Michaels hated The Rock when he arrived on the scene in WWE.
Yardbarker
WWE NXT video highlights: Ava Raine debuts
Last night's NXT featured the WWE television debut of Simone Johnson. Weeks of a mysterious hooded figure appearing led to Johnson being revealed as the newest member of the Schism last night. Johnson, who is going by the in-ring name "Ava Raine," joins Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid in the faction.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For New Trademark
On October 25, WWE filed a new trademark. The company filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Here is the description:. “Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment...
Comments / 0