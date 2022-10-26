Read full article on original website
KJ Adams looking to provide a more prominent role this season after limited time as a freshman
Despite inconsistent playing time last year, KJ Adams was seemingly on the court whenever it mattered most, and it proved to be no different at the end of the national title game. Despite seeing the court for less than three total minutes, Adams had the task of helping prevent North Carolina from sending the game to overtime. Now, Adams is eyeing to go beyond just the defensive moments and propel himself to a larger role this season.
Freshman profile: It could take time for MJ Rice to shine at Kansas
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman MJ Rice and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury
Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
Scorebook Live
Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones donates $200,000 to former Mississippi high school
Chris Jones didn’t forget where he came from. The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion signed an $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in July 2020, and some of his fortune will be going back to his old high school. With the Chiefs on a bye week, Jones returned to Houston ...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias blows out Liberty in double digit playoff win
Helias QB Drew Miller sets the Crusaders single season record for completions and passing yards. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Second-seeded Helias moved onto the semifinal round of the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 tournament.
