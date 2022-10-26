ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

KJ Adams looking to provide a more prominent role this season after limited time as a freshman

Despite inconsistent playing time last year, KJ Adams was seemingly on the court whenever it mattered most, and it proved to be no different at the end of the national title game. Despite seeing the court for less than three total minutes, Adams had the task of helping prevent North Carolina from sending the game to overtime. Now, Adams is eyeing to go beyond just the defensive moments and propel himself to a larger role this season.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin to miss multiple weeks due to injury

Cam Martin will miss the start of KU basketball’s 2022-23 campaign due to an injury. The forward suffered a separated right shoulder this week, Bill Self said during a name, image and likeness event for the team on Wednesday night. Martin was seen with his right arm in a sling during the event and figures to miss multiple weeks due to the injury, which will delay his debut as a Jayhawk.
LAWRENCE, KS
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Helias blows out Liberty in double digit playoff win

Helias QB Drew Miller sets the Crusaders single season record for completions and passing yards. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Second-seeded Helias moved onto the semifinal round of the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 tournament.

