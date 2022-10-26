Despite inconsistent playing time last year, KJ Adams was seemingly on the court whenever it mattered most, and it proved to be no different at the end of the national title game. Despite seeing the court for less than three total minutes, Adams had the task of helping prevent North Carolina from sending the game to overtime. Now, Adams is eyeing to go beyond just the defensive moments and propel himself to a larger role this season.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO