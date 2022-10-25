It has been a tough go for the Miller Cardinals football team this season and the regular season finale didn’t prove to be any different as the third-ranked team in Class 1, Marionville, took it to Miller, 42-6. Marionville jumped out quickly with a 53-yard touchdown on the opening drive to take a 6-0 lead. Comets All-State quarterback Wil Carlton managed to pick off a Miller pass that set up another touchdown run from the Comets to go up 14-0 midway through the opening quarter. After a Miller punt, they got to Carlton and intercepted the star quarterback for the Cardinals first of two picks. However, the Comets were able to extend the lead to 20-0 before the half.

MILLER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO