HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s crisis intervention team is expanding to help more people suffering from mental illness. HPD has 17 more officers on the Crisis Intervention Team, after they completed the course Friday. A total of 150 HPD officers are now available to deal with calls involving someone suffering from mental illness or developmental delays.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 20 HOURS AGO