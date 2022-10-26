Read full article on original website
David Hulbert
2d ago
stop trying to throw fear into the public Pfizer and other Companies are making billions of a drug they now say is only good for 2 months Don't vote for Green for Governor you will regret his wasteful spending and adding more taxes if he is elected.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Police Department expands Crisis Intervention Team as need grows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s crisis intervention team is expanding to help more people suffering from mental illness. HPD has 17 more officers on the Crisis Intervention Team, after they completed the course Friday. A total of 150 HPD officers are now available to deal with calls involving someone suffering from mental illness or developmental delays.
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed indefinitely as probe into possible lead contamination begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has no timeline for when Oahu’s only public shooting range will reopen as an investigation into elevated lead levels in the majority of workers at the facility begins. The city confirmed nine of 10 staff members at the shooting complex who were tested have...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Residents can bring expired, unused medication to locations across the state on Saturday
Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and the Big Island can bring expired or unused medication to any drop-off location. Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed for the following reasons:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Major donation to Pearl Harbor historical sites will cover costs of admission for students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One man’s vision and generosity will soon help students get free access to the history at Pearl Harbor. A $7.2 million check was presented to the Pearl Harbor Historical Sites Fund on Tuesday. It’s being donated on behalf of the late Alexander “Sandy” Gaston, a longtime...
DEA: Drug use in Hawai’i is up
Officials said cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth amphetamine are getting to Hawaii by air and boat.
Changes at Rainbow Drive-In due to staffing shortages
Rainbow Drive-In hopes to resume their regular hours December.
KITV.com
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii political leaders and experts say we are not immune to the rhetoric that can lead to violence. Hateful, angry and provocative speech heated up during the COVID crisis, often in efforts to provoke anger from politicians. It carried over into false claims of voter fraud aimed at election officials.
Big Island may implement new manta ray viewing rules
Rulemakings are in the process on commercial manta ray viewing operations on the Big Island.
HNL airport: Mauka concourse restaurant plans rejected
The mauka concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport opened to travelers more than a year ago, but the new facility is noticeably missing places to eat as the building permit application for a restaurant was recently rejected.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
Businesses, residents raise alarms over rail construction ‘disaster’ on Kalihi thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillingham Boulevard businesses, their customers, schools and homeowners are about to face three years or more of major disruption from rail construction. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation ― and the contractor it is paying $500 million to relocate utilities on the thoroughfare ― had their first...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With Red Hill ‘unpacking’ effort underway, Navy works to drain fuel from third pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Navy’s first phase of its massive Red Hill defueling effort kicked off this week, crews will now begin draining the third and final pipeline on Thursday. The first day of what’s called “unpacking” the pipelines at the Red Hill fuel facility began on Tuesday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy more than halfway through ‘unpacking’ process to drain Red Hill fuel pipelines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Navy is more than halfway through the so-called “unpacking” process to drain its Red Hill fuel pipelines. The “unpacking” of three pipelines is the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The Joint Task...
