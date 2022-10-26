ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

David Hulbert
2d ago

stop trying to throw fear into the public Pfizer and other Companies are making billions of a drug they now say is only good for 2 months Don't vote for Green for Governor you will regret his wasteful spending and adding more taxes if he is elected.

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Police Department expands Crisis Intervention Team as need grows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s crisis intervention team is expanding to help more people suffering from mental illness. HPD has 17 more officers on the Crisis Intervention Team, after they completed the course Friday. A total of 150 HPD officers are now available to deal with calls involving someone suffering from mental illness or developmental delays.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays creeping up, an upcoming community event puts a fun twist on the swap-meet concept. It’s being called the “Aloha Giveaway” and it’s run by the Facebook group “Buy Nothing Oahu 2.0.″. People can come and bring items they don’t...
KANEOHE, HI

