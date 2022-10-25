A new high-performance polymer with exceptional heat resistance is ideally suited for ultra-precise 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing. This will enable micro-3D printing to meet the specific requirements of the electrical industry for the first time. This breakthrough in the 3D printing industry is made possible by a successful collaboration between two high-tech companies, Cubicure and UpNano. The jointly developed material „UpThermo powered by Cubicure“ is available now. It will be exhibited at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2022.

