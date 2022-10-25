Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Mimaki’s plans for Formnext 2022 include new transparent material and full-colour 3D printing
Mimaki Europe, the manufacturer of inkjet printing, cutting and 3D printing technologies, has unveiled plans to demonstrate its latest solutions at Formnext 2022 (15-18 November, Frankfurt, Germany), designed to break new ground for full-colour 3D model makers. Mimaki (Hall 12.1, stand F59) – trail blazers for 3D printing in exceptionally...
3printr.com
Stratasys to showcase AM solutions for every stage of the product value chain at Formnext 2022
Stratasys, a provider of 3D polymer printing solutions, will showcase additive manufacturing solutions for every stage of the product value chain at Formnext (November 15 – 18, Frankfurt, Germany) under the theme “Let’s Talk Manufacturing”. These include an expanded materials portfolio and the “P3 Automated Production Cell,” a demonstration project to improve efficiency in the operation of multiple Origin® One 3D printers.
3printr.com
Massivit 3D wins 2022 IBEX Innovation Award in the category of “Boatbuilding Methods and Materials”
Massivit 3D Printing Technologies (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: MSVT), provider of large-scale 3D printing systems, announced that the Massivit 10000 additive manufacturing system has been selected as winner of the 2022 IBEX Innovation Award in the category of “Boatbuilding Methods and Materials”. The Massivit 10000 is designed to manufacture molds for composite material components.
3printr.com
UpNano unveils jointly developed “UpThermo powered by Cubicure”
A new high-performance polymer with exceptional heat resistance is ideally suited for ultra-precise 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing. This will enable micro-3D printing to meet the specific requirements of the electrical industry for the first time. This breakthrough in the 3D printing industry is made possible by a successful collaboration between two high-tech companies, Cubicure and UpNano. The jointly developed material „UpThermo powered by Cubicure“ is available now. It will be exhibited at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2022.
3printr.com
Carbon’s biodegradable elastomer platform has proven its biocompatibility in vivo
Carbon, a specialist in 3D printing technology, announced that its platform of bioresorbable elastomers, currently in development, has proven its biocompatibility in vivo. All samples were found to be non-toxic and have a controllable absorption time. This latest milestone demonstrates the potential of the elastomer for the development of biomedical mesh applications such as soft tissue repair, wound dressings and nerve conduits.
3printr.com
The Ambigram – “The largest” 3D-printed exhibition booth ever
More than 30 Flemish and Dutch companies and research institutions teamed up to build one impressive 24m² dome structure: a telling proof of the potential of 3D printing as well as the strength of the local ecosystem. In fact, “The Ambigram” – as the dome was titled – consists largely of 130 3D printed pieces.
3printr.com
Anisoprint and Jacobs University Bremen partner to foster research of composites manufacturing with CFC technology
Starting in September 2022, 3D printing solution provider Anisoprint deployed their Research and Development Team at Jacobs University Bremen. The main focus of the partnership is fostering research and development of composites manufacturing with Continuous Fiber Coextrusion (CFC) technology and establishing a research environment for 3D printing technologies on the university campus in Bremen, Germany.
3printr.com
Solukon to present SPR-Pathfinder software at Formnext 2022
Solukon will present the automatic depowdering software to the public at Formnext 2022. By commercializing the software as its own product, the Augsburg company, Solukon, reinforces its role as a pioneer in the industrialization of automatic depowdering. Furthermore, with the SPR-Pathfinder, Solukon makes the digital twin of a part usable in postprocessing for the first time.
3printr.com
Collaboration between Dyndrite and SLM Solutions for support of the SLM file format within Application Development Kit
Dyndrite, providers of the GPU-accelerated computation engine used to create next-generation digital manufacturing hardware and software, announced a collaboration with SLM Solutions for support of the SLM file format within its Application Development Kit (ADK). Through Dyndrite, SLM customers will be able to design parameters based on unique aspects, or their unique needs, developing new IP, protecting any know-how, and gaining competitive advantage.
Comments / 0