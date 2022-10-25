Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
techeblog.com
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Now Available for $399.99 Shipped by Invitation
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console is slimmer than the disc version, and it’s now available for $399.99 shipped by invitation. You’ll still be able to harness the power of a semi-custom AMD CPU, GPU and SSD, complete with an integrated I/O that lets you maximize play sessions with near instant load times. Product page.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Digital Trends
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can get right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.
Richgv LCD Writing Tablet review: Good drawing tablet practice for kids
The Richgv LCD Writing Tablet taps into kids' creativity in a simple, cheap and mostly effective package. There are some niggles, such as the cheap plastic feel, the easily smudged screen and lack of a facility to tidy sketches, but all in all, this is a nice way to get kids stuck into creative activities.
Apple's 2022 iPad vs Apple iPad 9th gen: what's different?
The differences between the two entry level iPads start with the price tag
magneticmag.com
Soundtoys Announces Bass Processing Week and Flash Sale - Free Presets, Tutorials, And Amazing Deals
Another cool promotional week from Soundtoys for all the budding and experienced producers out there. From October 19-23rd, the team at Soundtoys will be focusing on how to process your BASS. A ton of great tips, free presets, and Plugin deals will be available (see sale prices below). So if...
thefreebieguy.com
Walmart Early Access Deals Start Oct. 26th – Save on Smart TV’s and More
Walmart Early Access deals will start Wednesday, October 26th! These prices are for PAID Walmart+ members, they will not be available for trial members. Not a Walmart+ member? Sign up here! Save on Smart TV’s, Roomba and more! Check out the savings below!. Shipping is FREE with no minimums...
3printr.com
Mimaki’s plans for Formnext 2022 include new transparent material and full-colour 3D printing
Mimaki Europe, the manufacturer of inkjet printing, cutting and 3D printing technologies, has unveiled plans to demonstrate its latest solutions at Formnext 2022 (15-18 November, Frankfurt, Germany), designed to break new ground for full-colour 3D model makers. Mimaki (Hall 12.1, stand F59) – trail blazers for 3D printing in exceptionally...
Apple breaks its silence on the demise of the iPhone Lightning cable
The writing has been on the wall for Apple's Lightning charger for some time. Apple still uses its own charging tech for iPhone and for some accessories, but there's been much speculation that it will switch to USB-C for all devices. Even more so, after the European Union approved legislation to make the universal standard obligatory in Europe from 2024.
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M1: what's new in 2022
Should you rush out and get the M2, or skip this one and wait for the next generation?
Phone Arena
Samsung's affordable unlocked Galaxy A23 5G is discounted for the very first time
While Samsung is still leading the global smartphone sales chart, edging Apple out with a much vaster product portfolio covering virtually all market segments and price brackets around the world, it's not exactly a big secret that the company's mid-rangers are struggling to keep up with the direct competition in terms of their bang for buck.
CNET
Connect Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons to Your iPad and iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. In the last few years, game-makers have introduced more complex gameplay to the mobile experience. Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now allow you to play more expansive games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends on your iPad and iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
Digital Trends
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals event has kicked off, which means you don’t have to wait until the shopping holiday to start enjoying the retailer’s massive discounts on all kinds of products. Whether you’re planning to buy a new laptop, tablet, TV, or any other electronic device, you’ll surely find an offer that you’ll like if you take the time to browse the Best Buy Black Friday sale.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
3printr.com
Stratasys to showcase AM solutions for every stage of the product value chain at Formnext 2022
Stratasys, a provider of 3D polymer printing solutions, will showcase additive manufacturing solutions for every stage of the product value chain at Formnext (November 15 – 18, Frankfurt, Germany) under the theme “Let’s Talk Manufacturing”. These include an expanded materials portfolio and the “P3 Automated Production Cell,” a demonstration project to improve efficiency in the operation of multiple Origin® One 3D printers.
3printr.com
UpNano unveils jointly developed “UpThermo powered by Cubicure”
A new high-performance polymer with exceptional heat resistance is ideally suited for ultra-precise 2-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing. This will enable micro-3D printing to meet the specific requirements of the electrical industry for the first time. This breakthrough in the 3D printing industry is made possible by a successful collaboration between two high-tech companies, Cubicure and UpNano. The jointly developed material „UpThermo powered by Cubicure“ is available now. It will be exhibited at Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2022.
Comments / 0