Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies after committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
sftimes.com

Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF

After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Orange County authorities seeking person of interest in Laguna Niguel homicide

Authorities are searching for a man they believe to be a person of interest in a homicide that happened in Laguna Niguel earlier in October. It was not immediately clear at which time or where the incident occurred on Oct. 15, but Orange County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect on Twitter in hopes of locating him. He has been identified as 38-year-old David Moreno, who sometimes goes by the name Temper. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Residents were urged not to approach Moreno as he could be dangerous. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911. 
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in fatal crash involving an Amazon truck

At least one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after an Amazon truck and another car collided.The crash happened at the intersection of Dale and Orange Avenues in Anaheim at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night. It is unclear if the person that died was in the Amazon truck or the other car.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in collision with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim

A collision between an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius left one person dead and another hospitalized in Anaheim Wednesday. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue. The Amazon van was headed northbound on Dale while the Prius was traveling westbound on Orange when […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea. According to Brea Police Department, the man arrived at the business and backed a Penske truck into the loading dock and told workers that he was the driver of a company sent to pickup a shipment. The shipment, consisting of 14 ATM machines, was loaded into the back of the truck. Officers estimate that the machines are valued at $34,020. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (714) 990-7163. 
BREA, CA
KTLA

$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases

Controversy continues over the more than 200 dismissed criminal cases in Riverside County. County judges cite a deficit of judges and available courtrooms. District Attorney Mike Hestrin and Sheriff Chad Bianco responded to the decision, saying they heavily disagree with the decision. “We have to focus on the crisis at hand and these are real The post RivCo District Attorney, Sheriff Bianco react to dismissal of 200+ court cases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

