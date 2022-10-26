Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
US News and World Report
OPEC+ 'Only a Phone Call Away' if Markets Need Balancing - UAE Minister
ABU DHABI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Monday that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if needed, and that if consumers require its help, the alliance of top producers was "only a phone call away". Suhail al-Mazrouei told a major industry event in...
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
North Korea fires more than 10 missiles towards South Korea in major escalation
South Korea says North Korea fired more than 10 missiles in its direction on Wednesday morning, including one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting the waters off its east coast.Air raid sirens were activated to warn residents on the island to take cover immediately, officials from Seoul’s defence ministry said.The 10 missiles fired in the early hours of Wednesday included at least three-short range ballistic missiles and seven missiles of other types which are not immediately known, the South Korean officials said.“The ROK military, at around 8.51am, detected three short-range ballistic missiles that North Korea...
US News and World Report
Czechs Rally Against Rising Extremism and Voice Support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many...
US News and World Report
U.S. Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in East Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate stop...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Seeks Russia's Expulsion From G20, Says Putin's Hands 'Stained in Blood'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to a G20 summit in Bali next month must be revoked. "Putin publicly acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure,"...
US News and World Report
U.S. Concerned About Iranian Threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian Forces Repel Offensive in Donetsk Region
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred. "Today they...
US News and World Report
Western Balkans Leaders to Sign Deals on Closer Integration in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Western Balkans leaders are set to sign three agreements on mutual recognition of identity cards, university degrees and professional qualifications at a summit in Berlin on Thursday, German government officials said. Moves towards closer integration aim to bring greater stability to a region that emerged from the...
N. Korea fires more than 10 missiles, one close to S. Korea waters
North Korea fired more than 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters that President Yoon Suk-yeol said was 'effectively a territorial invasion'. "(Yoon) pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile that crossed the Northern Limit Line for the first time since the division," his office said in a statement.
Climate Migration: Nomads move to towns in warming Ladakh
For decades, Konchok Dorjey grazed goats in the arid, treeless Kharnak village in India's Ladakh region, a high mountainous cold-desert that borders China and Pakistan
US News and World Report
U.S., Ecuador Agree to Establish Fair Trade Working Group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday where they...
US News and World Report
China, HK Stocks Rebound Sharply on Unverified Social Media Posts Over COVID Easing
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong and China stocks jumped on Tuesday after rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social media that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March triggered a sharp rebound following last month's savage selling. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman later said...
US News and World Report
ICC Prosecutor Seeks to Reopen Venezuela Investigation
(Reuters) - International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Tuesday he formally asked the court to resume his investigation into alleged human rights violations committed by Venezuelan officials. In April, Khan had rejected Venezuelan authorities' call for a delay and indicated he would seek to proceed with...
US News and World Report
Russian Rouble Stable After Moscow Ditches Black Sea Grain Deal
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared early losses to gain ground on Monday in the first session since Moscow said it would suspend its role in the landmark Black Sea grain deal over the weekend. Global food prices climbed on Monday after Russia said it was suspending participation in the...
US News and World Report
Car Bombs at Busy Somalia Market Intersection Killed at Least 100, President Says
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry next to a busy market intersection killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise. Saturday's attack was the deadliest since a truck bomb exploded...
US News and World Report
Iran University Students Strike, Piling Pressure on Rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in...
US News and World Report
China Foreign Ministry: Unaware of Situation After Unverified Social Media Posts Lift Markets
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March. "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign...
Comments / 0