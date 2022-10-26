South Korea says North Korea fired more than 10 missiles in its direction on Wednesday morning, including one projectile that flew close to South Korea’s Ulleung island before hitting the waters off its east coast.Air raid sirens were activated to warn residents on the island to take cover immediately, officials from Seoul’s defence ministry said.The 10 missiles fired in the early hours of Wednesday included at least three-short range ballistic missiles and seven missiles of other types which are not immediately known, the South Korean officials said.“The ROK military, at around 8.51am, detected three short-range ballistic missiles that North Korea...

24 MINUTES AGO