US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
US News and World Report
Tunisia to Start Difficult Economic Reforms Soon - Central Bank Governor
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will soon enact difficult economic reforms that have been delayed for years, the central bank governor said on Saturday, adding that financial authorities were trying to keep the dinar currency stable. Tunisia this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Oil Partners Head for the Exit, Forgoing Unpaid Debt
CABIMAS, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take...
US News and World Report
Russia Is Ready to Supply up to 500,000 T of Grain to Poorest Countries - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to supply up to 500,000 tonnes of grain to poor countries in the next four months, with assistance from Turkey, TASS news agency cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying on Saturday. Russia said on Friday that only 3% of food exported under a...
US News and World Report
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Electricity Supplies Recovering After Russia Attacks - Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In recent weeks Russia has focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30% of generating capacity,...
US News and World Report
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support. Kinshasa (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Truss Phone Was Hacked by Suspected Putin Agents When She Was Foreign Minister - Report
LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's personal phone was hacked by suspected agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin when she was foreign minister, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday. Those agents gained access to "top-secret details" of negotiations with international allies in addition to private messages...
US News and World Report
Blinken Talks With Indian Counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression...
US News and World Report
French-Australian Environmentalist Kidnapped in Chad
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been kidnapped in northeastern Chad and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday. Chad's government...
US News and World Report
Biden Offers Condolences After Deadly Stampede in South Korea
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden offered his deepest condolences after at least 149 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea, calling the incident tragic. "Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Grain Move Requires Strong International Response
(Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine in Africa,...
Ukraine news – live: Russia halts Black Sea grain deal after ‘drone attack’ on fleet
Russia is suspending the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine which has eased global food supply shortages, after it accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet.Moscow also accused personnel from Britain’s Royal Navy of helping Ukraine to plan the alleged attack on its fleet at Sevastopol, and of involvement in the explosions which blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month – giving no evidence for either claim.Vladimir Putin’s defence ministry said: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning,...
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Some of the World's Worst Stampedes
(Reuters) - At least 120 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:. April 1989: Ninety-six people are killed and at least 200 injured in Britain's...
US News and World Report
Italy's Meloni Tells Germany's Scholz Measures to Cut Energy Prices Are Urgently Needed
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday told in a phone call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that measures to tackle rising energy prices were urgently needed, Rome's government said in a statement. "Prime Minister Meloni stressed the importance of the progress made at the European level...
