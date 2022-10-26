Read full article on original website
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Who Scammed New Rochelle Woman Facing Lengthy Prison Sentence
WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 27, 2022) — Adam Belardino, the chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, pled guilty on October 20 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to the Internal Revenue Service in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Who Stole Identities in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Scheme
Investigation Triggered When Name of Former NY Professional Athlete Was Used Fraudulently. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM O’CONNOR and PRISCILLA MALCOLM for stealing more than $380,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits. O’CONNOR and MALCOLM used the personal identifying information of 27 identity theft victims to create New York State Department of Labor (“DOL”) unemployment assistance accounts.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
One-on-one with the New York City sheriff
Contrary to popular belief, New York City indeed has a sheriff. And yes, he has a mustache and wears a large hat. First created in 1626 – making it the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States – the sheriff’s office was, at one point, the only law enforcement agency in the city. It patrolled the streets, arrested people for criminal and civil improprieties, ran the city’s jail and enforced court orders.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Norwalk hires DEI Officer
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History
Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York
In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians
A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester
For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution. Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.
iona.edu
Iona University Announces $5 Million Gift and Naming of the Kelly Center for Health Sciences
Flagship Building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences Set to Open January 2023. NEW ROCHELLE AND BRONXVILLE, N.Y. – Iona University is proud to announce that the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences will be named the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr. ’80, ’81MBA, ’19H, chairman and chief executive officer of Visa, and Peggy Kelly ’81, ’84MBA.
Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”
This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
rew-online.com
Cappelli Organization Joined with City and County Officials for Grand Opening of 3THIRTY3
City and County officials joined with Cappelli Organization on October 20 to celebrate the grand opening of 3THIRTY3, a 28-story tower featuring 285 luxury apartments with world-class amenities plus high-end indoor and outdoor recreational spaces. Located at 333 Huguenot Street in the heart of downtown New Rochelle, 3THIRTY3 is setting...
