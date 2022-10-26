The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce its Third Annual Halloween Drive-Thru on Saturday, October 29, at the agency’s Sarasota headquarters. The event was created in 2020 as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. The event was held again in 2021 and is being held for the third year in a row following its overwhelming success. The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from personnel on where to go. Because this is a drive-thru event, there will be no on-site parking, and all attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO